A Casper man is accused of having dozens of video files of child pornography, which included the torture of those as young as babies in diapers, on his cell phone, an affidavit in the case states.

Eric Evans, 27, was arrested Aug. 5 for felony drug possession during a traffic stop, the affidavit states. But when officers obtained a search warrant for Evans’ cell phone, they found something beyond drug-related evidence.

“I would rather be f***ing dead than go to prison for this...” Evans allegedly told authorities, the affidavit states.

While reviewing the phone gallery, an official discovered suspected files of child pornography, the affidavit states. They stopped searching and immediately notified several investigators including the Internet Crimes Against Children Team and Homeland Security.

Authorities then obtained a second search warrant for the alleged child pornography, the affidavit states. Following a forensic review, there were about 46 videos and about 2,045 images.

“These child pornography files included sadomasochism, infants/toddlers, and bestiality,” the affidavit states.

Some videos are described in the affidavit, but they are too graphic to detail. The torture included duct tape, chains, hot wax and urine.

On Aug. 8, authorities went to speak with Evans at the Natrona County Detention Center, the affidavit states. They reminded him of his Miranda rights, which he said he understood and agreed to speak.

Evans moved from Green River to Casper in December, the affidavit states. He allegedly discussed becoming addicted to drugs again since relocating. He was currently homeless and living with other people.

Agents informed Evans that they were not there to discuss drugs or his current case, the affidavit states. When they confronted Evans about child pornography files on his cell phone, he allegedly denied knowing anything about it.

“[He] advised other people used his cell phone,” the affidavit states.

As the interview progressed, Evans allegedly “became more truthful,” the affidavit states.

He admitted to accessing the dark web through a TOR browser to learn how to make “DMT, Acid, and Anarchist Cookbook type stuff,” the affidavit said. He allegedly reiterated several times throughout the interview, “I am not a pedophile.”

Evans later claimed he accidently downloaded the child pornography, but he couldn’t erase it and didn’t know what to do with it, the affidavit states.

He allegedly stated he was “not into kids, but was into rape and stuff like that,” the affidavit states. He recalled seeing child pornography for the first time about five months ago.

Evans allegedly backtracked to say he had downloaded some files, but he was only interested in videos because pictures are “pointless,” the affidavit states. His phone was passcode protected, so he allegedly shared it.

Evans is facing five felony counts of sexual exploitation of children, the information document in his case states. He is facing up to 50 years in prison, if found guilty.

He is scheduled to be arraigned Oct. 12 in Natrona County District Court.

