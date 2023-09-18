Two former female officers are expected to "fully explore and consider settlement" of their civil rights lawsuit against Police Chief Keith McPheeters, who is accused of failing to protect them from repeated sexual harassment.

Representatives for both parties are scheduled to appear for a mediation on Oct. 25 before Hon. Kelly H. Rankin, a federal court order shows.

"The Court encourages all parties to keep an open mind in order to reassess their previous positions and to discover creative means for resolving the dispute," the mediation order states.

Keri Patrick and Shannon Daley allege that a pattern of targeted sexual harassment and retaliation started in Spring 2021, a federal complaint states. McPheeters has denied most of the allegations through his attorney.

As a result, Daley bought out the remaining 20 months of her retirement by the end of 2021, the complaint states. This cost her almost $100,000, which was all but $200 of the funds she had saved over 18 years of work for the city of Casper.

Patrick was still working for Casper police as of April, according to the complaint. But she left the department in May, according to her LinkedIn.

The parties are expected to discuss a series of issues, which are listed in the mediation order.

The questions range from: "Do you understand the opposing's side view of the case?" to "What are the impediments to settlement? Financial? Emotional? Legal?"

Patrick and Daley will submit a written settlement demand to McPheeters and the city of Casper with a brief explanation of why such a settlement is appropriate, the order states. In return, McPheeters and the City should provide a written offer.

While there are those cases that cannot be resolved this way, "on occasion, this process will lead directly to a settlement," the order states.

The meeting will be confidential, and any statements made will not be admissible at trial, the order states. This is meant to encourage parties to be "frank and open in their discussions."

At this time, the jury trial is scheduled for May 13, 2024.

The lawsuit alleges former detective Chase Nash made persistent sexual comments in the workplace and at workplace functions, which included making repeated comments regarding the size of his penis, his libido and other sexual topics, the complaint states.

McPheeters is accused of ignoring this documented pattern, so both women “came to understand that the Chief would not protect them from predators in their own department,” the complaint states.

In Jan. 2022, Nash was placed on administrative leave, which he was allowed to continue until his retirement, the complaint states.

Although McPheeters denies a majority of the allegations, his lawyers admit that he did receive several reports about Nash's behavior, court documents states.

The Star-Tribune reached out to Marci Anne Crank Bramlet and John Robinson, who are representing Daley and Patrick, on Friday. They did not respond to requests for comment.

Scott Ortiz and Zara Mason, who are representing McPheeters and the city of Casper, were also contacted on Friday, and they did not return requests for comment.

