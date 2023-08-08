Casper police are inviting members of the public to attend National Night Out tonight, which will take place at David Street Station.

National Night Out is an annual community-building policing campaign, which promotes "neighborhood camaraderie to make our communities safer," the organization's website states.

The event, which the Casper Police Department has been hosting for about five years locally, is the perfect opportunity for community members of all ages to build connections with officers in a "non-policing" atmosphere, Chief Keith McPheeters told the Star-Tribune.

Most officers won't be in uniform, but plenty are attending the event, he said.

"The truth is we're all moms and dads and sons and daughters, who also serve the community," McPheeters said.

There will be games on the grass, local vendors, food trucks and live music. Metro Animal Services will also be present, so people will have the opportunity to adopt kittens.

Police department vehicles will be on display "with some surprise guests," the event announcement states.

It is scheduled to take place from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

"David Street Station is a gem of our community," McPheeters said. "We're hoping to entice more people to come see us."

