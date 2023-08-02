Casper citizens are receiving fraudulent late-night phone calls from scammers claiming to be the city's utility customer service department.

Several locals have reported receiving phone calls from the customer service department phone number — 307-235-8400 — late in the evening, the city of Casper announced.

Though this is the city's number, these calls were spoofed, the statement said. This is when a caller deliberately falsifies information transmitted to a phone's caller ID to disguise their identity.

While most did not answer due to the time, one person did pick up.

The caller asked for the person by name, but he or she became suspicious, did not respond and hung up the phone, the statement said.

It's possible a utility customer could receive a legitimate phone call from this number over an unpaid bill, but those calls would never be later than 6 p.m.

The city urges anyone who receives a suspicious call from this number, especially at odd hours, to report it at https://www.ic3.gov/.

If an individual believes he or she has given personal information to a potential scammer, a report can be filed with Casper police at 307-235-8278.

