A 36-year-old man accused of repeatedly stabbing a Casper man inside his home was released from prison days before the killing.

On May 2, Daniel Robert Swope was found dead in his central Casper home, the affidavit in the case states. A Star-Tribune reporter saw many police officers working that night near a duplex on the street.

No additional details were released about his suspicious death for over two months. Then, local authorities announced Stacy Roberts Medicinetop was arrested in Vermont for allegedly killing Swope.

Medicinetop is facing second-degree murder and felony theft charges, the information document in his case states. He could receive up to life in prison, if found guilty.

Swope's upstairs neighbor was heading to the backyard to grill on May 2 when he saw blood in the stairwell, so he called 911, the affidavit states.

When officers arrived, the neighbor let them in through the upper-level apartment, the affidavit states. The door to Swope's apartment was mostly closed but not latched.

"Officers located a deceased male inside the apartment hallway, lying face-down in a pool of blood," the affidavit states. "There were footwear impressions in the blood, which had a circle and geometric pattern, along with the word 'Adidas.'"

Swope, 48, was found to have at least three knife wounds to his torso and neck.

The neighbor told authorities that he heard Swope yell, "no, no," on April 27 or April 28 — approximately five days prior to his body being discovered, the affidavit states.

Shortly after, he saw a man exit from between the houses, wearing all black and a black backpack. He entered Swope's gold Jeep and drove away.

Officials later interviewed a man, who said he had known Swope for almost two years and had been staying with him off and on, the affidavit states.

When he was leaving Swope's home on or about April 29, he saw a man lying in the living room underneath a blanket.

He "had never seen the male before and did not know who he was."

During a search of Swope's home, investigators located a Wyoming Department of Corrections shirt in the bathroom with the name Medicinetop and an identifying number, the affidavit states. The department confirmed Medicinetop had been recently released from prison on April 22.

"DOC advised verbally that Medicinetop was released with size 10.5 Adidas shoes," the affidavit states.

Investigators then obtained security footage from stores where Medicinetop was believed to have been including Walmart and the Stinker gas station in Casper, the affidavit states.

Swope's upstairs neighbor was shown various images to compare with the man he saw sleeping in the living room. He allegedly went through the first few images without any reaction.

"[He] immediately had a change in facial expression when seeing the image of Medicinetop," the affidavit states. "[He] signed the image of Medicinetop and said he was 100% certain that person was the individual."

Video surveillance from multiple gas stations was checked, the affidavit states. Authorities spotted Swope's gold Jeep Commander at nine different locations on April 29. The last sighting was at a Sinclair on Highway 20-26 leaving the Casper area toward Shoshone and Riverton.

Medicinetop could not be located, but he allegedly made repeated financial transactions through May 31 in the Riverton area, the affidavit states. There was no indication that he ever returned to Casper.

On July 18, a detective spoke with a confidential source, the affidavit sates. He "advised Medicinetop said he had stabbed an individual to death in Casper, WY, and took his vehicle."

Medicinetop allegedly disposed of the vehicle near the Wind River Indian Reservation, the affidavit states.

He was later found living in Enosburg Falls, Vermont, where he had moved within the last two months.

It appears he was extradited back to Wyoming on or about Aug. 3, court filings show.

Medicinetop is being held on a $1 million cash-only bond. He waived his preliminary hearing Aug. 10 in Natrona County Circuit Court, and his arraignment has not been scheduled yet.

