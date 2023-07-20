A 16-year-old suspected of shooting a woman near the Central Wyoming Fairgrounds and drive-by shooting at a witness’s Casper home will face an additional count of aggravated assault – making his maximum sentence 70 years.

Endre Wass waived his preliminary hearing in Natrona County Circuit Court Thursday, but the state announced they would be adding an additional felony charge in his case.

He is expected to be charged as an adult with four counts of aggravated assault, one count of felony property damage and one count of witness intimidation.

Wass started tearing up as soon as he made eye contact with his family sitting in the courtroom. They cried too.

His attorney asked Judge Brian Christensen if he could be moved to the juvenile detention center despite being tried as an adult, as he is in 23-hour a day lockdown in jail because he’s 16.

Christensen was unable to approve or deny the request, he said. Natrona County sheriff’s run the jails, and they would have to move him.

The shooting that injured the woman took place July 11 and the occupied home on Bighorn Road was fired into on July 13.

Wass is accused of intending to shoot his new girlfriend’s teenage ex-boyfriend after they were “feuding and threatening each other” over her for weeks, but he missed and hit an uninvolved woman at the fair, the affidavit in his case states.

A citizen reported a disturbance at the south entrance to the Natrona County Fairgrounds on the evening of July 11, the affidavit states. The callers said about 10 to 20 people were involved, and someone threatened to “go get a gun.”

While deputies were receiving this information, a single gunshot was fired, the affidavit states. An 18-year-old Casper woman was struck by a bullet on her left shin just a few inches above her ankle.

“She could be heard yelling, ‘I can’t walk!’” a security video capturing the incident showed. “When she lifted her leg, the upper portion of her leg was clearly straight, but the lower portion of her leg could be seen dangling ...,” documents say.

A surgeon had to use a metal rod and screws to reconnect the separated portions of her tibia and fibula, the affidavit states.

The woman was interviewed the next day, but there did not appear to be any reason or motive for why she was shot.

Witnesses from the scene identified a silver-colored car fleeing from a vacant lot on Fairgrounds Road as the single shot was fired, the affidavit states. They also described seeing a “green laser.”

An unnamed source, who had “personal knowledge of the silver-colored car that fled,” identified Wass as the shooter, the affidavit states. The gun he is accused of firing was equipped with a “green laser.”

On July 13, Wass allegedly drove by a witness’ home, who had spoken with authorities about the Fair shooting, the affidavit states. He is suspected of firing a gun 10 times while seated inside a car alongside his friends.

“At 6:05 a.m., a citizen called dispatch to report there had been gunshots and there were bullet holes in their house,” the affidavit states. “They also informed dispatch that their house being shot was related to the shooting that occurred near the Fairgrounds on July 11, 2023, as retaliation.”

One of the bullets went into a bedroom, where a 12-year-old child was sleeping, the affidavit states. It “appeared to be nothing more than sheer luck” the child wasn’t injured or killed.

Wass allegedly said the individual “had to know this [shooting] would happen for snitching,” the affidavit states.

As the group drove away from the home, Wass allegedly made comments to the group about being “grown up,” “not being a kid anymore” and “not being afraid to do this [shooting] again.”

After officers obtained a search warrant for Wass’s residence, they found a backpack holding a handgun equipped with laser sight, ammunition and his Wyoming driver’s license, the affidavit states.

Wass’s bond is set at $250,000, and he remains in custody. His co-defendant 16-year-old Benjamin Jackson-Rocca is expected to appear in court next week.

