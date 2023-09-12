Two months ago, a judge decided to drop a majority of the charges against a teenager allegedly involved in two Casper shootings over a lack of evidence. Now, state prosecutors expect to try more charges against him.

Benjamin Jackson-Rocca is believed to have played a role in a July 11 shooting at Fairgrounds Road and a July 13 drive-by shooting of a home on Bighorn Road.

He pleaded not guilty Tuesday to one felony charge of accessory after the fact in Natrona County District Court.

Circuit Court Judge Michael Patchen ruled in July not to bind one felony count of conspiracy to commit aggravated assault and one felony count of conspiracy to intimidate a witness.

But Assistant District Attorney Blaine Nelson announced Tuesday the state expects to bring two additional charges against Rocca.

In the meantime, Rocca's attorney wants him moved to a juvenile detention center. Rocca recently turned 17 years old in the Natrona County Detention Center, his attorney said.

The Natrona County Sheriff's Office decides where to house people, so a lieutenant took the stand Tuesday to explain Rocca's placement.

It was the sheriff's opinion that his crimes were adult, so he should be placed with them, the lieutenant said. Rocca has also been written up multiple times.

Rocca allegedly "ganged up" with other inmates to target certain people, the lieutenant said. He allegedly assaulted a female deputy, which ended in a use of force.

On the other hand, Rocca's attorney argues his placement is a violation of the Prison Rape Elimination Act, he said. Children shouldn't be within "sight or sound" of adults.

Rocca has allegedly been out for one hour a day with other adult inmates on numerous occasions, his attorney said. The Natrona County Detention Center denied this allegation; this is against their policy.

Nelson said the Prison Rape Elimination Act does not apply to county jails, so they don't have to abide by sight and sound separation.

"He's a young man involved in a very violent crime," Nelson said.

District Court Judge Kerri Johnson took both sides under advisement. Johnson is expected to make a ruling on the matter by the end of this week.

Rocca's bond was continued at $100,000.

His friend, Endre Wass, is believed to be the shooter in both incidents, according to the affidavit. Wass was angered over a "failed relationship."

On July 11, Rocca, Wass and Wass's new girlfriend were picked up by an unidentified female, so they could go to the Central Wyoming Fair and Rodeo.

Once at the fair, Rocca and Wass were involved in an altercation over the alleged relationship dispute, the affidavit states. Two people were believed to have been shot.

Rocca allegedly screamed “shoot him, shoot him” beforehand, which is what his charge stems from, his attorney said in court Tuesday.

Your news on your smartphone Your story lives in Wyoming, and our new mobile app is designed to make sure you don’t miss breaking news, the latest scores, the weather forecast and more. From easy navigation with the swipe of a finger to personalized content based on your preferences to customized text sizes, the Star-Tribune app is built for you and your life. Don’t have the app? Download it today from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store.