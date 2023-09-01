Members of the public will now be able to file police reports online without talking to an officer or visiting the Hall of Justice, the Casper Police Department announced.

The online portal, which can be found at https://cityprotect.com/agency/casperpolicedepartment, goes live Tuesday, the statement said.

Community members "will be able to conveniently file police reports according to their schedule, 24-hours a day," the statement said.

A report made online will receive the same level of attention — a professional review by officers, a follow-up and an investigation, when possible, the statement said.

There are online forms for civil reports, lost/stolen bicycles, animal problems, vandalism, graffiti, property damage, property theft, hit and runs, identity theft, fraud and lost property, the statement said.

People are encouraged to provide as much information as possible, so officers can best resolve the crime or incident quickly, the statement said.

With the exception of animal problems, the incident must have happened within Casper city limits.

Although, the portal is not for a crime that is actively occurring, the statement said. Those must be reported to dispatch.

