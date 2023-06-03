A dash-cam video released to the public by the Casper Police Department on Thursday shows a high-speed chase that ended when a car rolled over in downtown Casper, killing one person and injuring three more.

The video offers the public a more-detailed glimpse into a pursuit that started with police slowly trailing a vehicle in east Casper and ended with a crash in the city's core.

As the video ends, an officer pursing the car stops near the intersection of East Second and Wolcott streets, the headlights of his vehicle illuminating dust or smoke kicked up by the crash. The badly damaged car he'd been pursuing can be seen on its roof, with wreckage laid out on the road.

"Hold the air," the officer calls out over his radio. "Rollover, rollover at Wolcott right now."

The department published the video on its YouTube channel a week after the crash, which killed Adonis Lee Little Dog, 29, of Casper. Agency officials played the video for reporters on the same day as the crash, but did not release it publicly at that time.

Police say the car was linked to shootings that took place in Casper on May 21. While no one was killed in those incidents, someone in the car fired multiple gunshots at victims, striking one victim's vehicle as well as other cars, houses and apartments.

An officer later spotted what authorities believed to be the same vehicle at about 2 a.m. on May 23 on Wyoming Boulevard. The dash-cam video begins as a police car follows the suspects' vehicle heading north on Wyoming Boulevard near the intersection with Blackmore Road.

The streets are empty and the stoplights are flashing yellow rather than changing from red to green — a normal occurrence at that hour. Both cars are traveling at speeds under 30 mph, which is below the limit on that stretch of road.

As the cars pass the Eastridge Mall, the suspects' vehicle moves into the leftmost lane. The officer stays where he is until they reach the intersection with Second Street, where both vehicles move into the left-hand turn lane. The cars then travel west down Second Street, first at normal speeds.

Both speed up slightly near the Albertsons grocery store. After they pass it, the officer appears to activate his sirens, as the light can be seen. At that point, four minutes have passed since the start of the video.

Before the two vehicles reach the Beverly Street intersection, a police SUV traveling east on Second Street with its sirens on turns in the direction of the suspects' car. The car speeds off, with police in pursuit.

As the suspects speed through the intersection, a car can be seen slamming on its brakes to avoid a crash.

Although the video doesn't show it, police farther down the street have laid down spike strips, which are designed to end a pursuit. Police Chief Keith McPheeters told reporters on the day of the pursuit that the strips did not cause the crash because it takes time for the tires to deflate.

As the vehicles reach Banner Wyoming Medical Center, they are traveling at 90 mph, according to the dash-cam footage. The suspects' vehicle accelerates to the point that its tail lights can no longer be seen as it enters downtown.

Soon after, the officer can be heard saying "vehicle crash." As his police car approaches the Natrona County Library and the start of downtown, dust or smoke can be seen on the footage. That haze intensifies as the officer slows down and tries to avoid pieces of wreckage.

He reaches the suspects' car at Wolcott and then calls for help. The car had struck a concrete planter at Durbin and then flipped for an entire block.