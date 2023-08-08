The jury will be instructed they are not to consider Vincent Hayes' mental illness while examining the elements of the alleged crime, as the state attempts to poke holes in Hayes' two alleged identities and his self-defense argument.

Hayes is accused of shooting his 70-year-old father, William Johnson, multiple times on Nov. 11, 2021, in their east Casper home after they got into an argument about social justice and race. On Tuesday, the state continued making their second-degree murder case against him in Natrona County District Court.

He alleges his alternate personality, "Reno," which is a symptom of his dissociative identity disorder, shot his father that night.

District Court Judge Catherine Wilking ruled to allow a witness doctor to testify to a "general discussion" of the disorder, however, the defense was barred from mentioning the doctor is employed at Wyoming State Hospital.

But prosecutor Kevin Taheri indirectly mentioned that detail in front of the jury, so Hayes' public defender, Kurt Infanger, will now be allowed to introduce it – which hints the witness doctor worked where Hayes' official mental health report was produced.

In that medical report, it was concluded that Hayes did "meet the criteria for dissociative identity disorder," Infanger said in court Tuesday. Although, the jury will not be allowed to consider his illness.

There is no "diminished capacity" defense in the state of Wyoming.

On Monday, Hayes' recorded interview with authorities was played to the courtroom. Hayes and "Reno" discussed cleaning up the alleged crime scene to shield his mother from the gore, acting in self-defense, waiting overnight to contact authorities and considering the possibility of an intruder.

Former Casper police detective Shannon Cole, who conducted the interview following the alleged murder, took the stand Tuesday. Taheri questioned Cole about the amount of times Hayes randomly spoke as the wrong personality during that interview, alluding to him breaking character.

"There were two occasions, I believe, he spoke out of character," Cole said.

On the evening of the alleged murder, Johnson allegedly threatened to murder his son and loaded a gun at some point. Prosecutors say that Hayes or "Reno" "didn't know whether his dad had the gun or not" when he fired his weapon first.

Hayes' fearing for him and his mother's life is the crux of his self-defense argument, but no weapon was found on or around Johnson's body, prosecutors say.

Throughout the investigation process, Hayes told officials his father had threatened him with a Glock pistol, prosecutors said.

A team of people searched their east Casper home for several "long" days, a Casper police officer said. Other guns were located, but there was no Glock pistol in the residence.

"He didn't think anyone would believe that he acted in self-defense, which is why the story about the intruder came up," said Infanger, Hayes' public defender.

When Thomas Bennett, a forensic pathologist, walked the jurors through Johnson's autopsy photographs. His head was covered in blood, and he had brown paper bags placed over his hands.

Johnson was shot twice – once in the upper right forehead and once in the upper left back of his head, Bennett said in court Tuesday.

The state rested its presentation of the case late Tuesday afternoon. It was still undetermined if Hayes' was planning to testify on his own behalf Wednesday.

Hayes is facing up to life in prison if convicted.

Your news on your smartphone Your story lives in Wyoming, and our new mobile app is designed to make sure you don’t miss breaking news, the latest scores, the weather forecast and more. From easy navigation with the swipe of a finger to personalized content based on your preferences to customized text sizes, the Star-Tribune app is built for you and your life. Don’t have the app? Download it today from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store.