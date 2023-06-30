A couple of weeks before Acacia Colvin's 20th birthday, Luke Thomas Young "emptied the remainder of an entire clip in her," leaving her to die on the side of a highway, and her two young sons motherless.

"She was with me on her birthday, but in an urn," Colvin's mother said in Natrona County District Court.

Young was sentenced to life in prison Friday morning for shooting and killing Colvin and Kameron Young Johnson, 27, on Highway 20/26 west of Casper on the evening of Aug. 9.

The courtroom was packed, as several of the victims' family members spoke about the devastation the double murder caused them.

"Know that God will never forgive you, nor will I," Johnson's mother said. She collapsed into someone's arms after reading her statement, and her muffled sobs echoed throughout the over hour-long proceeding.

In March, Young pleaded guilty to both first-degree murder charges as part of a deal that would require him to serve life in prison, so the state would not pursue the death penalty.

He also told officials the location of the murder weapon under the agreement.

Dylan Rosalez, Young's public defender, said "the loss of life is immeasurable," but his client's difficult, traumatic upbringing were part of why this tragedy happened.

"It's easy to be reductionist — to say he's a bad guy," Rosalez said. "It lacks a higher understanding of empathy."

Two mitigation specialists made statements on Young's behalf, discussing his tumultuous childhood, spanning from sexual and physical abuse to being passed around the Department of Family Services from the time he was 16 months old in one of the most "extreme cases" the state has ever seen, they said.

Young was placed with at least 20 families before he aged out of the system, said Kyle Earley of the Community Resources Initiative. He started a downwards spiral once he was on his own, using drugs and alcohol to cope with his trauma.

"Luke grew up differently than most of us," said Harriet Storm of the Community Resources Initiative. "He was born into circumstances that did not give him a level playing field."

Young escaped from a correctional facility in Gillette, where he was on work-release, about a week before he murdered Colvin and Johnson, court documents state.

On the evening of Aug. 9, Young and the victims were delivering fentanyl and "did a bunch of meth" on their way to Casper, Young said in court in March.

"They were whispering about me, talking up front. I asked to get out of the car. They wouldn't let me," he said.

Young pointed a gun towards the front seat, as Johnson was driving, court documents state. An autopsy found Johnson was shot six times at close range.

Colvin hopped out of the car on the side of the road and started screaming, according to Young. She was shot in her arm, bottom, chest, and hand as well as her head, the autopsy showed.

A motorcyclist saw the car Young, Johnson and Colvin were traveling in swerve and stop on the side of the highway, court documents state. The passerby saw Colvin screaming, and Johnson slumped over the center console.

Young pointed the gun at him, so he drove away, court documents state.

Young was arrested near 7 Mile and 6WN roads on Aug. 10 after a roughly 16-hour search.

"I would take it all back in a heartbeat," Young said in court Friday. " It's something I'll live with for the rest of my life."