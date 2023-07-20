Days before a nine-day jury trial was set to start, the family of a man shot and killed by Casper police near his home reached a settlement with the city, sources say.

But the payout and the cost of the over four-year legal battle remains confidential.

The trial, which was expected to take close to 70 hours, was scheduled to start on July 10, but a settlement agreement was reached sometime after June 30, court filings show.

Two Casper police officers killed Douglas Oneyear while responding to a report of a man threatening an east Casper gas station employee on Feb. 25, 2018. The department said the shooting was justified because Oneyear was carrying a sword at the time and refused to stop walking towards the officers.

Video footage from the shooting shows there was about 12 seconds between the time officers ordered Oneyear to drop the sword to when the first shot was fired. Oneyear's family argued the sword was a toy or replica and that police had opportunities to deescalate the situation.

Oneyear had two bullets lodged in his spine and died at the scene.

Natrona County's top prosecutor ultimately described the shooting as a "suicide by cop" and ruled that the officers were justified that day.

On the first anniversary of his death, Oneyear's mother, Linda Lennen filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the officers and the city, stating his constitutional rights were violated.

The suit slowly traveled through the courts before a state judge ruled that a negligence lawsuit for wrongful death could continue last year. The back-and-forth legal battle was finally brought to an end this month.

All parties have resolved all disputes and "any litigation or dispute has ended," city attorney Eric Nelson told the Star-Tribune. The city didn't "ever see" the documents relating to what the lengthy lawsuit cost, so Nelson was unable to provide those details.

"Regarding your inquiry about costs, these records are not in the possession of the City of Casper," Nelson said. "The Wyoming Association of Risk Management, our self-insurance liability pool, is the custodian of those records."

When a Star-Tribune reporter contacted the Wyoming Association of Risk Management regarding the total cost of the lawsuit and the payout, the liability pool was also unable to provide information due to the settlement's confidentiality clause.

"Due to the terms of the settlement agreement, I am unable to provide any information other than to say that the case was settled," WARM executive director Joe Constantino said.

Todd Hambrick, Lennen's attorney, was also unable to comment. Yet on June 27, Hambrick indicated that the city was attempting to push the trial date back once again, court filing shows.

"The issue to be determined in the underlying action is whether the officers were negligent in causing the death of Douglas Oneyear," Hambrick wrote. "Now, three weeks from trial, defendants file yet another petition for a writ of review..."

Three days later, Natrona County District Court Judge Kerri Johnson made a pretrial ruling. This ruling denied the city's motion to postpone the trial and a motion to bifcurate the trial, or split the trial into two stages; one of the more common divisions is determining liability in the first stage and damages in the second.

Johnson also ruled that texts and emails, evidence regarding the lack of dashcam footage and one of Lennen's key witnesses with some stipulations may be allowed to enter into the jury trial.

If there were objections to that evidence, they would be made in court, the ruling states.

Essentially, the majority of the judge's rulings went in Lennen's favor, which would have allowed her attorney a greater ability to prove her case, the court filings show.

The city asked the Natrona County District Court to make a decision without going to trial earlier this year, but that motion was denied, according to court filings.

