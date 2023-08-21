Officials are searching for a 25-year-old man who failed to return to the Casper Reentry Center Sunday night, the Natrona County Sheriff's Office announced.
Darien Schoonover is being described as 6 feet 1 inches tall and weighing 170 pounds, with brown hair and green eyes, the sheriff's office said in a statement Monday.
Schoonover didn't return by 7 p.m. and was reported as an escapee at 9:30 p.m., the statement said.
He was sentenced for a probation revocation on an original charge of conspiracy to deliver a controlled substance, the statement said.
Anyone with information about Schoonover's whereabouts is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 307-235-9282. Information can also be reported anonymously through crime-stoppers.com.