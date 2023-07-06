A Casper man was injured in an explosion late Wednesday night after legally acquired chemicals were used to make homemade fireworks at a residence in the Paradise Valley area.

An attempt to make the fireworks resulted in an unexpected explosion and a fire in the garage-area of the home, the Casper Police Department announced Thursday.

He was severely burned on the upper portion of his body and sustained non-life-threatening injuries, the statement said.

The man was transported to Banner Wyoming Medical Center for treatment, and his condition was unknown as of Thursday morning.

At about 11:12 p.m., dispatchers received the first of multiple calls reporting an explosion in or near a residence on the 3400 block of Trappers Trail, the statement said.

Multiple agencies responded to the scene, and witnesses were interviewed.

Crews quickly extinguished the fire that night, but there was some damage to the home, the statement said.

No additional information was available Thursday morning.