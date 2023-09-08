A pedestrian was hit by vehicle Monday night in Casper and died the next day at the hospital, officials said.

Dispatch received the first of multiple calls just before 9 p.m. Monday reporting a pedestrian who was struck by a vehicle at CY Avenue and Wyoming Boulevard, the Casper Police Department announced Friday.

Officers responded to the scene where an unresponsive man was found lying in the street, the statement said. They immediately began administering CPR.

Natrona County Sheriff's Office deputies also responded and assisted with emergency care until EMS personnel arrived, the statement said.

He was transported to Banner Wyoming Medical Center where he died from his injuries late Tuesday night, the statement said.

The victim will be identified by the Natrona County Coroner's Office once his family is notified, the statement said.

Driver impairment does not appear to be a factor, the statement said. But the circumstances surrounding the crash are still under investigation.

Members of the public are reminded to be mindful of pedestrians in parking lots and on roads, the statement said.

"Moments of distracted driving can be deadly," the statement said.

