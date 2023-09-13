A Casper man pleaded guilty Tuesday to attempting to entice a minor to engage in illegal sexual activity, as part of a plea agreement with federal prosecutors.

In June, officials conducted an undercover operation into child predators exploiting children online. Adam Paul Custeau was one of the individuals arrested.

"There is no victim in this matter," Zachary Griswold, who appeared on behalf of the United States, said in court. "It was an undercover operation."

Custeau was also facing one count of attempted sex trafficking of children, but that charge is expected to be dropped at sentencing, U.S. District Court Judge Scott Skavdahl said in court Tuesday, as he detailed the plea agreement.

Although the court does not have to abide by the agreement, he is expected to receive the mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years, Skavdahl said. He was originally facing up to life in prison.

There is no chance of Custeau being released early because "parole has been abolished in the federal system," and he will have to register as a sex offender, Skavdahl said.

Custeau answered questions posed by his attorney, Steven Titus, instead of detailing the crime in his own words. Two of his family members were seated in the courtroom.

He believed he was texting a mother about having sex with 12 and 14-year-old girls in exchange for money, Titus said.

"You talked about having vaginal sex?" Titus said. "You talked about having oral sex?"

Custeau only answered to say, "yes." His voice cracked when responding to a question about the believed age of the girls.

The sting operation was conducted from June 21 to June 23.

During that time, Custeau responded to an ad promoting "two real and legit females available," the federal complaint states. An undercover agent started texting him about the ad.

They texted back-and-forth. Custeau was hesitant when he found out the females were 12 and 14 years old but agreed to pay $50 for a quick visit or $100 to not use a condom with "either one" after seeing their photographs.

In fact, an undercover agent sent age-regressed photos of other agents.

Custeau arrived at a local hotel to meet with them, but never went inside because the situation was "kinda sketchy," the complaint states.

He admitted to driving to a nearby gas station to withdraw $100 using "his Capital One Savor credit card at the ATM so that his fiancé would not be able to see the cash withdrawal," the complaint states.

He is being held in custody until sentencing, which is scheduled for Nov. 30.

