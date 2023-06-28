A Casper man, who was arrested as part of statewide sting operation focused on catching people attempting to pay to have sexual relations with children, is facing up to life in prison.

Adam Paul Custeau, 36, made his initial appearance before U.S. District Court Judge Michael Shickich in Casper late Tuesday afternoon. He faces a federal charge of attempting to entice a minor to engage in illegal sexual activity.

“The allegation is essentially that you attempted to obtain sex with an underage child,” Shickich said in court. “... I want you to know in some ways you’ve already started a really hard uphill climb.”

Homeland Security Investigations and the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigations conducted an undercover operation from June 21 to June 23, the federal complaint states. Custeau was one of the individuals arrested.

An undercover agent started texting Custeau last week, the complaint states. He responded to an advertisement “on a known, but unnamed website” which was promoting “two real and legit females available” in Casper.

“Custeau started the conversation by asking if they were in Casper and then stating, ‘Qv I like to eat also,’” the complaint states.

The agent knows “Qv” to mean quick visit, which Custeau allegedly later explained to mean a short meet-up including sexual acts.

Custeau was informed the two advertised females were 12 and 14-year-old girls, which he was hesitant about and wanted to see a picture of the girls, the complaint states.

He was sent images of undercover agents, who were dressed and age regressed to look like young teenage girls.

To which he allegedly responded, “Wow yes," the complaint states.

Custeau is accused of listing several sexual acts he wanted to engage in with “either one” of the girls, agreeing to pay $50 for a quick visit or $100 to not use a condom, among other things, the complaint states.

He arrived at a “known, but unnamed hotel,” but never actually met in-person with the undercover agents because he felt the situation was “kinda sketchy,” the complaint states.

After leaving the parking lot, Custeau was stopped by the Wyoming Highway Patrol and taken into custody without incident.

During a recorded interview, he admitted to traveling to a nearby gas station to retrieve $100 cash from an ATM, but claimed he was not going to have sex with the girls if he was able to tell they were underage, the complaint states.

He “used his Capital One Savor credit card at the ATM so that his fiancé would not be able to see the cash withdrawal,” the complaint states.

Custeau is being held at the Natrona County Detention Center.

He is scheduled to appear back in court on Friday afternoon for a preliminary and detention hearing.

Shickich will then “decide whether you're held in custody or released,” but warned Custeau that people usually remain in jail throughout court proceedings when facing a charge of this nature, he said Tuesday.