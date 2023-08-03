A California man who is accused of carrying out a robbery at a Casper Walgreens and confining the workers in the store while pretending to have a gun pleaded not guilty Thursday.

Charles Jemison, and his co-defendants, Curtis Green and Joshua Slaughter, are suspected of driving over 1,000 miles to Wyoming based on an Instagram post, which showed them how to steal "hydros,' the affidavit in their case's states.

They allegedly intended to sell the drugs back in California.

Jemison, 23, pleaded not guilty to felony aggravated robbery, felony conspiracy to deliver hydrocodone, oxycodone and methadone and felony kidnapping during his arraignment in Natrona County District Court.

He is facing up to 65 years in prison if found guilty on all three charges.

Jemison only spoke with one-word answers throughout the proceeding in front of District Judge Catherine Wilking. After he pleaded not guilty, his public defender, Kurt Infanger argued for his bond to be reduced from $150,000 to $60,000 due to his lack of criminal history.

"It's still a pretty substantial amount...we understand the severity of the charges Mr. Jemison is facing," Infanger said. But Wilking denied the request.

On May 26, Jemison allegedly robbed a Wyoming Boulevard Walgreens of 3,500 opioid pills — worth $4,715, the affidavit in his case states.

A worker reported Jemison entered the store, jumped behind the counter and took a bag of oxycodone and everything in the safe, the affidavit states.

During an interview with Casper police, one of the employees also reported he was pushed towards the back of the pharmacy and believed Jemison had a gun, the affidavit states.

“[The employee] saw the suspect male’s hand in his hoodie pocket and it appeared the suspect male was holding a gun," the affidavit states.

There is no evidence that a gun was actually brought inside the Walgreens, the affidavit states.

Jemison, Slaughter and Green jumped in getaway car afterwards and fled onto Interstate 25, the affidavit states.

The three men were ultimately apprehended in Converse County.

During an interview with Casper police, Jemison allegedly explained the idea was inspired by an Instagram video, which showed them how to go for "hydros" at Walgreens, the affidavit states.

“[He] expressed to the group that they should go home, but they had driven 15 hours to get to Casper, so [they] talked themselves into robbing a store,” the affidavit states. “They talked themselves into trying as they had never tried to rob a store and ‘it didn’t hurt to try.’”

Jemison's jury trial is scheduled for Oct. 30.

