A 27-year-old man, who barricaded himself inside a Casper home Friday afternoon, had three extraditable warrants out of Illinois, the Casper Police Department announced.

Kenneth Doumbia, of Chicago, is facing charges of armed habitual criminal offender, unlawful use of a weapon by a felon and aggravated fleeing to elude in Illinois, the statement said.

Doumbia is also believed to have committed other "serious crimes" in Florida, Chief Keith McPheeters told the Star-Tribune.

On Friday, Casper police received an anonymous tip that Doumbia was in a home on the 1100 block of Wisconsin Avenue, the statement said.

"It was reported Doumbia had multiple felony warrants," the statement said.

Officers followed up on the tip and went to the home, where they spoke with the residents, the statement said.

Once they confirmed Doumbia was there, they attempted to make contact.

He was ordered outside by officers, but he retreated inside the home, the statement said. A K-9 was then used to clear the first floor.

Authorities used verbal commands to address "the hidden Doumbia," and he claimed to have a gun, the statement said.

"As the residence was within one block of multiple public buildings and a main street, officers recognized the extreme threat posed to our community and initiated the Special Response Team," the statement said.

The surrounding roads of 12th and Beverly streets to 12 Street and Country Club Road were closed to traffic, the statement said.

Officers again gave verbal commands for Doumbia to exit the residence, the statement said.

After hours of commands, verbal negotiation and the use of gas, officers took him into custody.

Doumbia was booked in the Natrona County Detention Center, according to an arrest log.

Your news on your smartphone Your story lives in Wyoming, and our new mobile app is designed to make sure you don’t miss breaking news, the latest scores, the weather forecast and more. From easy navigation with the swipe of a finger to personalized content based on your preferences to customized text sizes, the Star-Tribune app is built for you and your life. Don’t have the app? Download it today from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store.