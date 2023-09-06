Natrona County first responders invite community members to join in climbing stairs equivalent to the 110 stories of the World Trade Center to honor the thousands of lives lost during and after 9/11.

On Monday, Fire-EMS departments and law enforcement agencies are hosting the 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb from 6 a.m. to 1 p.m., Natrona County officials announced in a joint statement.

The symbolic completion of first responders' journey to save others on that tragic day honors their sacrifices, the statement said.

There were 2,977 people who died as a result of the terrorist attacks, including 343 firefighters and paramedics, 23 New York City police officers and 37 Port Authority police officers.

Since then, there's been more than 2,000 additional deaths linked to 9/11 illnesses, the statement said.

The date is "synonymous with tragedy, heroism and perseverance," Casper Fire-EMS Public Information Officer Dane Andersen said in the statement.

“Every year since, stair climb events serve as an opportunity to remind persons from every walk of life of the incredible fortitude shown by every first responder on that day, and to honor the sacrifice of those who laid down their lives," Andersen said.

Participants should park in the north lots of the Ford Wyoming Center and enter through the main doors to access the arena floor for check-in, the statement said.

There will be a sign-in sheet and release, as well as water stations and easel boards to keep track of the 2,200-step climb, the statement said. Anyone who wishes to walk may also participate by doing so on the arena floor.

Casper Fire-EMS will begin the morning with a bell ceremony and moment of silence, the statement said. This will be followed by the National Anthem.

In addition, a livestream of the 22nd anniversary commemoration ceremony at the 9/11 Memorial & Museum in New York City will play throughout the morning.

