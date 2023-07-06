The Natrona County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in investigating a fire that broke out at the Alcova Marina on the Fourth of July, as community members raise money to rebuild the “cherished” destination.

Alcova Reservoir is one of Natrona County’s most popular Fourth of July spots, with hundreds gathering for the annual fireworks show each year. The resort burned down during the early mornings of the holiday, “leaving the Alcova community devastated,” the GoFundMe page, organized by general manager Sam Marion, states.

“The community cherished the memories and fun times that the marina offered,” Marion wrote. “We want to make the marina a place where family and friends can enjoy their time at the lake.”

As of Thursday morning, community members had raised $2,585 of the $1 million needed to rebuild, the page shows.

Marion lives near the property, so an employee ran over to his home when he smelled smoke in the building early Tuesday morning, he told the Star-Tribune. The employee was “instrumental” in keeping the blaze from spreading further.

“I got my door banged on and just saw massive flames” Marion said.

The docks and boathouse weren’t impacted, but the entire building was destroyed, Marion said. The property was insured, but there are “very high” costs associated with restoring the marina.

For those who choose to donate, Marion stressed every dollar will be a matter of public record, and every transaction made during the rebuild will be tracked, he said.

It is unknown when Alcova Resort will be able to reopen, but Marion hopes to have it up and running as soon as possible, he said.

“I think we have a long, difficult path ahead of us,” he said. “I don’t feel comfortable giving a timeline yet.”

The Casper-Natrona County Public Communications Center received numerous reports of a structure fire on Lakeshore Drive at 5:08 a.m. Tuesday, the Natrona County Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday.

Upon arrival, first responders determined that Alcova Lakeside Marina was “heavily involved with fire throughout the entirety of the building, the statement said.

“Fire units used more than 10,000 gallons of water in a two to three hour time span to get the fire under control,” the statement said.

There were no deaths or injuries reported and a cause has not been determined, the sheriff’s office said.

No arrests have been made in connection with the blaze, but the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms was brought in to help with the investigation.

The statement urged community members to respect the barricades in the area and noted that unauthorized individuals who cross into the area are subject to be ticketed or arrested.

Anyone with videos or photos of the building fire taken before emergency personnel arrived is asked to call the non-emergency dispatch line at 307-235-9282. Information may also be reported anonymously at crime-stoppers.com or by calling 307-577-8477.

In the meantime, Alcova Resort is working to provide basic services out of the marina property and will provide updates as services become available again.

PHOTOS: Aftermath of fire at Alcova Marina Alcova Marina fire Alcova Marina fire Alcova Marina fire Alcova Marina fire Alcova Marina fire Alcova Marina fire Alcova Marina fire Alcova Marina fire Alcova Marina fire

All the employees are grateful for the support provided by members of the public, who are offering everything from equipment to lodging to food, Marion said. Most importantly, no one was hurt.

“We’re kinda past the initial shock of it now,” Marion said. “We’re in the ‘where do we go from here now’ phase.”

“It’s still open and ongoing, and the scene is still considered active as part of the investigation,” Natrona County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Kiera Grogan said.

The office expects to release more details in the coming days, she said.

