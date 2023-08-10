A Casper man is requesting a second opinion ahead of his upcoming jury trial on whether he was mentally fit when he allegedly repeatedly stabbed his mother-in-law and killed her husband.

George Dickerson pleaded not guilty in February to second-degree murder and attempted second-degree murder by reason of mental illness or deficiency.

His initial medical evaluation results were sent to the court June 28 – over one month after his originally scheduled jury trial was meant to start, court filings state. His trial has since been rescheduled for Dec. 4.

This evaluation, or the criminal responsibility report, details if Dickerson “lacked substantial capacity to appreciate the wrongfulness” of the alleged murder and attempted murder, court filings state.

Although the findings are not public, they likely did not go in favor of Dickerson’s mental health defense, as he is now asking for a second opinion.

“[Dickerson] will inform the court of the designated examiner as soon as possible if payment for such evaluation is approved by the Wyoming Office of the State Public Defender,” the filing states.

Every defendant is presumed to be mentally responsible, according to Wyoming criminal procedure statutes.

The burden of proving “by the greater weight of evidence that, as a result of mental illness or deficiency, he lacked capacity” to understand the weight of a crime or conform to the law falls on the individual rather than on the state.

If an individual doesn’t have sufficient evidence of mental illness or deficiency, there aren’t other legal roads to take in terms of mental health defenses. There is no “diminished capacity” option in Wyoming.

When Dickerson allegedly called to report a “double homicide” on Jan. 8 from a Casper Loaf N’ Jug, he told police his “brain is broken,” the affidavit in his case states. At the time, he believed he had killed two people.

The man who was killed was identified as Andy William Martin Jr., 76, of Casper. The surviving victim, Rose Dennis, 84, is Dickerson’s mother-in-law.

Martin and Dennis were in declining health, so they regularly had several in-home health care providers, the affidavit states.

Dickerson believed Martin was abusing the workers, so he went to their Paradise Valley home to confront him, the affidavit states.

“Martin had made the environment so unpleasant that the health care workers didn’t feel safe providing care to Dennis ...” a family member told police, according to the affidavit.

When officers arrived at the longtime couple’s house, they found them lying on their bedroom floor covered in blood, the affidavit states. Martin was already dead, and Dennis was naked and moaning in distress.

It is unclear what transpired that evening, but “it was a shock to the whole family that Dickerson would behave in that manner,” the affidavit in his case states.

Dickerson faces no less than 40 years in prison if found guilty on both charges.

