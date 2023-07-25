Community members are raising money on behalf of a Casper teenager who survived a "life-altering car accident" Thursday that left him in a coma for two days.

Brendin Lehman, 17, has a severe head injury and facial lacerations, two broken femurs, bruised lungs and several other fractures and cuts, the GoFundMe page, organized by his uncle Michael Lehman, states.

He was taken off sedation Saturday morning "and, by the grace of God, responded to the voices of the doctors and family at his bedside," the page states. Brendin remains in the intensive care unit.

"Although alive, Brendin is facing a long uphill battle to recover," the page states. "...The prognosis of the neurologist in charge of Brendin’s case was bleak at best."

The most critical concern is Brendin's head injury, as the family is unsure if his full faculties will recover and if the traumatic brain injury will have any lasting effects such as personality shifts or mental disabilities, the page states.

Brendin's father, Zachary, is the sole provider for him and his 14-year-old sister after they suddenly lost their mother four years ago, the page states.

"The medical expenses and emotional toll are more than the family can bear," the page states.

Brendin is described as a young man with "a heart full of dreams," the page states. He could always be found working on his car or his truck, and he is a dedicated older brother.

"Despite facing immense adversity at such a young age, Brendin has always managed to stay positive and focused on building a better future for himself and his sister," the statement said.

Community members had raised closed to $3,500 of the families $15,000 goal by Monday afternoon; those who wish to donate can find his GoFundMe page at https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-brendin-recover-after-a-severe-car-accident

Your news on your smartphone Your story lives in Wyoming, and our new mobile app is designed to make sure you don’t miss breaking news, the latest scores, the weather forecast and more. From easy navigation with the swipe of a finger to personalized content based on your preferences to customized text sizes, the Star-Tribune app is built for you and your life. Don’t have the app? Download it today from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store.