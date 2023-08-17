A 35-year-old Casper man allegedly stole a fully automatic gun and gold coins, valued at about $100,000, from someone's car while it was parked at a local hotel.

Authorities are urging the public not to store firearms in a vehicle overnight, and to keep guns "under your control," the Casper Police Department said in a statement Thursday.

A visitor, who was staying at a hotel on the 4900 block of East 2nd Street, reported his vehicle was burglarized Tuesday, the statement said. He said that multiple items, including his gun and gold coins, were stolen from his vehicle in the parking lot overnight.

"Recognizing the extreme threat posed to our community," the recovery of the fully automatic weapon was made a top priority, the statement said.

The next day, a detective investigated a "local lead to the stolen gold coins" and was quickly able to identify a suspect – Richard J. McCloskey, the statement said.

Merchants in the Casper area were notified to "be on the lookout" for McCloskey, and the detective quickly received a tip about his whereabouts, the statement said.

He was safely taken into custody, and the $100,000 worth of stolen goods were recovered, the statement said.

McCloskey is believed to have been in possession of various other stolen items.

"Detectives discovered multiple items of value that had previously been reported stolen during local burglaries, as well as additional items which we believe to be stolen, yet perhaps not yet reported..." the statement said.

He was booked into the Natrona County Detention Center.

McCloskey was arrested on six charges, which include theft over $1,000, possession of a controlled substance. burglary and failure to appear, the detention center log states.

Your news on your smartphone Your story lives in Wyoming, and our new mobile app is designed to make sure you don’t miss breaking news, the latest scores, the weather forecast and more. From easy navigation with the swipe of a finger to personalized content based on your preferences to customized text sizes, the Star-Tribune app is built for you and your life. Don’t have the app? Download it today from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store.