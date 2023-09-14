While there is an uptick in crime involving Casper's homeless population, the city is not overrun and "is still a safe community," Police Chief Keith McPheeters told the Star-Tribune.

There's been a great deal of media coverage alluding to homeless individuals tainting the safety and aesthetics of the city of Casper. This month, headlines ranged from The Daily Mail claiming "...Casper fights off a homeless invasion" to the Toronto Sun comparing Casper to a "THIRD WORLD COUNTRY."

It is "monumentally hard to track," but common perception is the community is seeing more homeless people, McPheeters said. And there has been an increase in "crime related to this population."

For example, Casper police arrested four people, who appeared to be homeless, on Sept. 9 for various crimes, McPheeters said. Those four accounted for 25% of all people booked into the Natrona County Detention Center that day. There is an increase in homeless related-calls, and downtown merchants are "feeling it with shoplifting."

Homeless-related crime typically includes public intoxication, shoplifting, unlawful camping and sometimes violence, he said. The keyword being crime.

"We are not prosecuting homelessness," McPheeters said.

It's important to remember that homelessness includes those who have lost their jobs, those who can't afford their mortgages and moved into a car, those who are couch surfing, those who have become addicted to drugs or are fleeing from abuse, McPheeters said. It's anyone who doesn't have a permanent address.

"That person whose life has gone awry – they have nothing to fear from the Casper Police Department," McPheeters said. "Those suffering with mental health and addiction, they, too, have nothing to fear from the Casper Police Department."

Some homeless individuals are criminals, vagrants or "chronic street inebriates," McPheeters said. Others are Wyomingites, who are having a "run of bad luck."

"I wish we could separate the two," he said.

Recently, Casper police responded to a welfare check, he said. A mother was living in a truck with her two children. Officers offered them resources that aligned with their needs.

"In the end, there was no enforcement done," McPheeters said. "That is a completely different situation."

McPheeters showed a photograph of a tent in City Park, which was submitted to police. He understands why some people are upset, he said.

"It's disturbing to people, who want to use city properties," he said. "You don't want to see a tent when you take your family and kids to the park."

Casper police are "dealing with the symptoms of this," but this doesn't mean the city has become an unsafe place to live or visit, McPheeters said.

There may be one or two tents in areas where there used to be none. There is homeless-related crime happening around Casper. Still, "what we are hearing is an overstatement," he said.

