A landfill fire broke out Monday at the city of Casper solid waste division on Station Road, the Natrona County Sheriff's Office announced.
Deputies and Fire-EMS were on scene as of about 2 p.m., according to the statement posted on Facebook.
All roads leading into the landfill, from Metro and Station roads to Memorial Drive were closed shortly before 3 p.m., the statement said. Deputies remained on scene.
The Baler area was reopened to the public after 3 p.m., but the landfill was still closed, the statement said.
Fire personnel continue to work on fully containing the fire, the statement said.
Members of the public are asked to avoid the area.
No additional information was immediately available Monday afternoon.