A pilot was seriously injured while landing an aircraft on July 17 at Casper/Natrona County International Airport, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

At about 1:10 p.m., the aircraft landed at the airport, the accident notification states. The pilot experienced turbulence from the previous aircraft's landing "causing a swivel back and forth motion," and his aircraft tipped over.

The highest injury was "serious," and the accident caused "substantial" damaged to the aircraft.

He was flying an Evolution Revolt aircraft. It is a described as a two-seat light sport aircraft, which is completely open air and looks similar to a hang glider, according to the company's website.

He was the only person on board, according to the FAA.

Airport Director Glenn Januska confirmed the crash occurred at the airport, and the pilot was a man. But he wasn't "100% sure" of the extent of his injuries.

"I think they thought that he had broken his wrist, but he refused treatment and was going to drive himself to the hospital." Januska said. "I know there was damage to the airplane."

The FAA knows more about the pilot's injuries, but it is unknown what type of injury would be classified as serious, Januska said.

"What you might consider is serious, may be different than what I consider serious," he said.

