On Tuesday, state prosecutors said the Drug Enforcement Administration is investigating the three California men accused of driving over 1,000 miles to Wyoming to rob a Casper Walgreens pharmacy.

During the course of this investigation, the federal agency contacted the state, Blaine Nelson said in Natrona County District Court. It is believed that the three men may be connected to a series of similar crimes in the Pacific-Northwest area.

Nelson brought the news to light, as he argued against Curtis Green's request for a lower bond Tuesday morning in front of Judge Kerri Johnson.

"It's powerful opioids," Nelson said. "...[A]nd a conspiracy to use violence."

On Tuesday, Green pleaded not guilty to conspiracy to commit robbery and conspiracy to deliver hydrocodone, oxycodone and methadone. He is facing up to 30 years if found guilty on both charges.

His attorney said that because Green is 20 years old with no criminal history, the judge should consider lowering his bond from $150,000 to $75,000.

Although Johnson "will not consider the potential DEA investigation," she declined to lower the bond due to a lack of ties to the community and the severity of the crime, she said.

The DEA was unable to comment Tuesday. Green's co-defendants, Joshua Slaughter, and Charles Jemison also pleaded not guilty in connection with the May 26 robbery.

They are believed to have driven to the Wyoming Boulevard Walgreens based on an Instagram post, which showed them how to steal "hydros," the affidavit in their case states.

Jemison allegedly robbed 3,500 opioid pills, worth $4,715, while Slaughter stood as lookout. Green is suspected of being the getaway driver.

While this was happening, there were allegedly pharmacists confined in the store, the affidavit states. One of the employees believed Jemison had a gun, but there is no evidence that a gun was actually brought inside Walgreens.

They allegedly intended to sell the drugs back near their homes in Stockton, California.

During an interview with police, Green could not explain why the trio picked Wyoming and admitted he had never heard of the state before this trip, the affidavit states. He said he "made a stupid decision" because he needed the money.

Green's trial has not been scheduled yet.

