A 20-year-old Wyoming man died in a single-car crash late Sunday night near Casper.

Keefer Thomas was driving his Chevrolet pickup truck south on Interstate 25 in Natrona County at the time, the Wyoming Highway Patrol announced. The crash happened near milepost 189.9 at 10:50 p.m.

Thomas attempted to merge onto exit 189 to head west, the statement said. His truck left the roadway and entered a driver-side leading slide.

"The Chevrolet rotated 90°, tripped, rolled, and came to an uncontrolled rest in the gore," the statement said.

Thomas was not wearing a seatbelt when he crashed, the statement said.

Driver fatigue and speed are being considered as possible causes, the statement said. The weather was clear in the area, and the road conditions were dry.

Thomas was the 62nd person to die on Wyoming’s roads in 2023. At the same time last year, there were 50 in 2022, 45 in 2021 and 43 in 2020.