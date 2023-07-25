A 16-year-old male, who was accused of conspiracy in connection to two separate but related shootings in Casper, had two of three charges against him dropped Tuesday morning.

The charges stemmed from a July 11 shooting at Fairgrounds Road and a July 13 drive-by shooting of a residence on Bighorn Road. It was revealed during Benjamin Jackson-Rocca’s preliminary hearing that a second person was shot near the Central Wyoming Fairgrounds.

Rocca is now facing one felony charge of accessory after the fact, which carries a maximum sentence of three years. He was originally facing up to 23 years in prison.

On Tuesday, Natrona County Circuit Court Judge Michael Patchen ruled not to bind the other two felony charges – conspiracy to commit aggravated assault and conspiracy to intimidate a witness – after Rocca’s public defender successfully argued a lack of evidence.

Rocca remains in custody.

His public defender, Marty Scott, drew attention to “zero evidence” of a conspiracy on Rocca’s part. He’s a “stupid boy,” who may have acted inappropriately after the shootings, he said. That doesn’t constitute a crime.

Taylor Courtney, an investigations sergeant with the Natrona County Sheriff’s Office, took the witness stand. He described many new details of the case, which were not listed in the original arrest affidavit.

Endre Wass, 16, who is believed to be the shooter in both incidents, is friends with Rocca. Wass was angered over a “failed relationship” between his new girlfriend and her ex-boyfriend, Courtney said. She and her ex-boyfriend couldn’t completely cut ties because they shared a child.

“She had a young baby with her ex-boyfriend,” Courtney said. “...There was some beef, if you want to call it that, hard feelings.”

On July 11, Rocca was picked up by an unnamed female, so they could go to the Central Wyoming Fair and Rodeo, Courtney said. Rocca instructed her to pick up Wass and his new girlfriend.

Once at the fair, Rocca and Wass were involved in an altercation between “15 to 20” people over the alleged dispute, Courtney said. Rocca allegedly got so close to an unidentified male while threatening to fight him that “his lips actually touched ‘Source Four’s’ cheeks.”

The incident happened around 10:20 p.m.

Initially, it was believed that only one woman was shot. But Courtney said the male Rocca was arguing with was also struck by a bullet in the back leg “through and through.”

Rocca allegedly screamed “shoot him, shoot him” beforehand, Courtney said.

But the only witness who corroborated that was the victim himself, who Scott argued had a “motive to lie” because of their violent encounter.

It wasn’t made clear in court whether both people were struck by the same bullet, but only one shell casing was found at the scene. The woman was sent to the hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, and there was no mention of what treatment the male received.

The female, who drove them all to the fair, went to the sheriff’s office the following day to provide a statement, Courtney said. They were her friends, so she messaged both boys on social media to tell them she had “given up all that info.”

Then, the Casper Police Department responded to several reports of shots fired at 5:30 a.m. on July 13 on the 3500 block of Bighorn Road. The female, who went to the authorities, lives in that home, Courtney said.

Rocca allegedly called a different female early that morning, who was friendly with the witness too, Courtney said. He requested a ride to her house, so they could all hang out. They picked up Wass and another unidentified individual on the way.

“She thought they were just going to visit,” Courtney said. “She started to pull into her [the victim’s] driveway.”

Wass then allegedly fired 10 bullets into the home, which were all aimed at the witness’s bedroom. Rocca was allegedly the only person who would have known what bedroom she lived in.

Rocca requested the other female drive them to Colorado after the drive-by, but she stopped in Douglas, Courtney said. She purposefully parked in front of security cameras at the local Maverick before telling the group her grandmother wouldn’t allow her to take the car across state lines.

She drove them back to a Casper apartment, and she also cooperated with authorities shortly after, Courtney said.

Scott argued the state was speculating Rocca’s intention based on witness speculation. If the female driver had no idea the drive-by shooting was going to take place, which police have believed so far, then it’s “not unreasonable” to believe Rocca thought the same, he said.

His co-defendant Wass also invoked his right to remain silent, so he hasn’t implicated Rocca in any way. Despite significantly reducing Rocca’s charges, Patchen declined to reduce his $100,000 cash-only bond.

Wass has a second preliminary hearing set for Aug. 15; the state is expected to add an additional count of aggravated assault. Rocca’s arraignment has not been scheduled yet.

Your news on your smartphone Your story lives in Wyoming, and our new mobile app is designed to make sure you don’t miss breaking news, the latest scores, the weather forecast and more. From easy navigation with the swipe of a finger to personalized content based on your preferences to customized text sizes, the Star-Tribune app is built for you and your life. Don’t have the app? Download it today from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store.