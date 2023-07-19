A California man accused of driving to Wyoming with two friends to rob a Casper Walgreens based on an idea found on Instagram, which showed them how to go for "hydros," pleaded not guilty Wednesday morning.

Joshua Slaughter, 23, pleaded not guilty to felony aggravated robbery and felony conspiracy to deliver hydrocodone, oxycodone and methadone in Natrona County District Court.

Police determined the stolen pills were worth $4,715, and Slaughter's potential sentence is 30 years.

Slaughter let out a long sigh when he sat the courtroom. He remains in the custody of the Natrona County Detention Center. Last month, his bond was set at $150,000, which at the time, his attorney argued was unfeasible.

When the judge asked Slaughter if he understood the charges he was facing, he responded, "I fully understand, sir."

His attorney then successfully argued for a lower bond – Slaughter has no previous failures to appear, only one prior misdemeanor charge for vandalism, has a baby on the way, is the caregiver to his disabled mother and has the means to return to Wyoming for trial.

Slaughter's bond was reduced to $75,000, which the state opposed due to it being an "extraordinary, serious crime," and him being "hundreds of miles from the originating state," Assistant District Attorney Blaine Nelson said in court Wednesday.

Him and his co-defendants, Curtis Green and Charles Jemison, are suspected of driving over 1,000 miles to commit the May 26 robbery and insinuated they had a gun to take more than 3,500 opioid pills, the police investigator's affidavit states.

On May 26, a worker at the Wyoming Boulevard Walgreens reported Jemison entered the store, jumped behind the counter, and took a bag of oxycodone and everything in the safe, the affidavit states.

Slaughter was allegedly the lookout, the affidavit states. He made sure no one saw Jemison, 23, jumping the counter, and no one called the police.

The men entered a white Kia Forte out front, which was driven by 20-year-old Green, the affidavit states. The getaway car sped through Casper before getting onto Interstate 25.

A Casper police sergeant later interviewed one of the pharmacy employees on scene, the affidavit states. He reported he was pushed towards the back of the pharmacy during the alleged robbery and believed Jemison had a gun.

“Once the safe was open, the male began taking all the Oxycodone, Hydrocodone, Hydromorphone, and Methadone,” the affidavit states. “...[The employee] saw the suspect male’s hand in his hoodie pocket and it appeared the suspect male was holding a gun.”

There is no evidence that a gun was actually brought inside Walgreens, the affidavit states. But officers located a small pistol magazine and rifle ammunition while executing a search warrant on their car.

Slaughter, Jemison and Green were ultimately apprehended in Converse County.

During an interview with Casper police, Green admitted he had never heard of Wyoming before this trip, and he could not explain why the trio selected the state as their destination to carry out the alleged crime, the affidavit states.

Green told investigators he "made a stupid decision" because he needed the money.

Their idea for robbing Walgreens was allegedly inspired by an Instagram video, which explained how to rob "hydros" at Walgreens, Jemison told investigators.

“[Jemison] expressed to the group that they should go home, but they had driven 15 hours to get to Casper, so [they] talked themselves into robbing a store,” the affidavit states. “They talked themselves into trying as they had never tried to rob a store and ‘it didn’t hurt to try.’”

