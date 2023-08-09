Vincent Hayes was found guilty Wednesday afternoon of murdering his 70-year-old father two years ago after they got into a heated argument about social justice and race in their east Casper home.

William Johnson was shot twice in the head on Nov. 11, 2021, while his wife was in the kitchen making dinner. Afterwards, Hayes and his mother went to sleep, left his body on the floor of their living room and waited until the morning to call authorities.

The 12-person jury took less than two hours to decide Hayes' was guilty of second-degree murder in Natrona County District Court. Hayes' mother, who was the only person present on his behalf, appeared distraught.

Based on his self-reporting, Hayes does meet the criteria for dissociative identity disorder, forensic psychologist Dr. Alex Yufik at the Wyoming State Hospital said in court Wednesday.

"It usually arises as a response to physical and sexual abuse during childhood as a means of surviving," Yufik said.

The condition, which was formally known as multiple personality disorder, can cause gaps in memory that are "inconsistent" with ordinary forgetting, he said. The "hallmark" of the condition is the phenomenon of dissociation, or a "feeling of spacing out or not being present."

Although Yufik confirmed Hayes meets the criteria for the controversial disorder, the diagnosis was based on "in other words, the defendant's word, what he told you," Assistant District Attorney Kevin Taheri said in court Wednesday.

During closing arguments, District Attorney Dan Itzen repeatedly asked the jury to use "reasonableness" and "common sense," he said.

As Itzen spoke, images of Johnson's head with bullet holes were shown on screens throughout the courtroom.

Hayes acted out of anger, as he was "pissed at his dad," Itzen said.

"You don't put your gun in a plastic sack, and shove it up the rafters...You then don't get trash bags out to cover up your handy work... He has eight hours to think about this before he calls police," Itzen said.

He ultimately admits to officers that he wasn't sure how his self-defense argument would play out, so he "came up with a cover story," Itzen said.

"That's a person who acted out of anger," Itzen said. "...You don't get to be pissed off and shoot somebody and call it self-defense."

But Kurt Infanger, Hayes' public defender, said he did not intend to kill his father, and he urged the jury not to "guess what happened," he said.

Haye's mother "just wasn't very helpful during the testimony" due to her lack of memory, and the state's case left many questions unanswered or up to interpretation, Infanger said.

Although Hayes' actions after the shooting may not have been ideal, it wasn't some "mastermind plan," Infanger said.

"You just shot and killed one of your family members," Infanger said. "It was panic. It was trauma and shock."

Hayes' bond was revoked, and he will be taken into custody until sentencing. He is facing up to life in prison.

