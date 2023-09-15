Authorities are searching for a 30-year-old man wanted for felony escape from the Casper Reentry Center, the Natrona County Sheriff's Office announced Friday.

Austen Bagner is described as being about 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighing 160 pounds, with hazel eyes and brown hair, the statement said.

He was sentenced for a probation revocation on an original charge of felony possession of a controlled substance, the statement said.

Bagner checked out of the facility on Thursday, the statement said.

He "told CRC staff he was going to seek employment," the statement said.

Bagner failed to return by 1 p.m. and was reported as an escapee to the Natrona County Sheriff's Office shortly before 5 p.m.

Anyone with information about Bagner’s whereabouts is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 307-235-9282. Information can also be reported anonymously through crime-stoppers.com.

The sheriff's office does not have any operational control of the Casper Reentry Center, but if crimes are committed at or from it, the legal jurisdiction falls within Natrona County, the statement said.

Your news on your smartphone Your story lives in Wyoming, and our new mobile app is designed to make sure you don’t miss breaking news, the latest scores, the weather forecast and more. From easy navigation with the swipe of a finger to personalized content based on your preferences to customized text sizes, the Star-Tribune app is built for you and your life. Don’t have the app? Download it today from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store.