In the days following the alleged murder of his 70-year-old father, authorities conducted a recorded interviewed with Vincent Hayes. He asked them for minutes of silence and for what appeared to be a heavy metal song to be played, so his alternate personality "Reno" would show himself.

"Vincent didn't witness any of that s***," his alternate personality said in a New York accent after hearing about 15 seconds of the song. "I shared what I did with him, but I'm glad he wasn't present."

Hayes' recorded interview with authorities, a 911 call from his mother and only witness to William Johnson's alleged murder along with her sworn testimony pieced together a disjointed series of events from the evening of Nov. 11, 2021.

On Monday, Hayes' faced the first day of his jury trial for second-degree murder in front of Judge Catherine Wilking in Natrona County District Court. He pleaded not guilty.

Interview with officials

Hayes' in-custody recorded interview was played in its entirety. At first, he spoke as himself. He recalled getting coffee with "Reno" at Starbucks the day of his father's murder.

"Reno is anorexic," Hayes said in the interview. "He doesn't need food."

Johnson allegedly had an "aggressive, argumentative dynamic" with his son and wife that created constant tension, Hayes said during the interview. He recalled physical and mental abuse, which continued into Johnson's older age.

"He kinda wants to have hostages in his house," Hayes said. "That's how my father always keeps it."

On the evening of the shooting, Johnson was allegedly shouting racist comments while watching television, repeatedly using the n-word, which angered Hayes, he said during the interview.

"I just care a lot about social activism and justice," he said. Hayes has a degree in criminal justice studies.

Then, investigators played music, and "Reno" began interviewing with them, the recording shows.

"Reno" allegedly started calling out his father for his racism and treatment of their family, which escalated to both men pulling out guns, he said during the interview. His father was allegedly seated, and when he broke eye contact and shifted in his chair, "Reno" shot him multiple times.

It was in self-defense, he said.

The first shot was in the head, which "Reno" said he aimed for on purpose because he "didn't want to see him suffer."

"I saw him die," he told authorities. "... He died really peacefully."

Afterwards, "Reno" allegedly pulled him out of his chair and bagged his head with "kitchen bags from under the sink," he said.

"I'm trying to hustle," he said. "I'm trying to keep his blood from pooling everywhere."

He expected authorities to hear the gunshots, he said. But when they didn't, "Reno" went to bed. If officers had showed that night, he was planning to let them kill him.

Johnson's body stayed on the living room floor overnight, and the 911 call was placed early the next morning.

Mother, wife and witness

"I don't remember," Sharon Johnson, Hayes' mother, said on dozens of occasions while testifying in court Monday.

Hayes had come to stay with his parents a couple of weeks before the alleged murder, so the three of them were living together at the time, she said.

She was making dinner in the kitchen, so she only caught "bits and pieces" of their argument from the other room. She was approximately 15-feet away when she heard a gun fired, she said.

She couldn't recall when she found out her husband was shot, and she "didn't see anything happening" when she first remembered looking in the living room after hearing gun shots.

Hayes' allegedly asked his mother to wait to call authorities, she said. He allegedly put on gloves and cleaned up some of the scene, but it was unclear when exactly that took place.

Besides the time when authorities were called and arrived, there wasn't a precise timeline for most of the events that night.

Hayes' and his mother went to sleep, they both said in court.

At some point, they discussed the possibility of an intruder breaking in the house and killing her husband, she said. But she couldn't remember whose idea that was.

"Vincent and I talked about any possible way someone else might have shot my husband," she said.

After the shooting, Johnson had a medical issue, during which she hit her head and "lost some blood," she said. She said her memory has not been the same since that incident, which is why she is unable to recall much of what happened.

Early the next morning, she called 911 to report her husband's death. That call was played to the courtroom Monday afternoon.

"I need police. My husband's been shot..." she said.

"Who shot him?" the dispatcher asked.

"I don't know," she said during the 911 call.

The trial is set to resume at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Your news on your smartphone Your story lives in Wyoming, and our new mobile app is designed to make sure you don’t miss breaking news, the latest scores, the weather forecast and more. From easy navigation with the swipe of a finger to personalized content based on your preferences to customized text sizes, the Star-Tribune app is built for you and your life. Don’t have the app? Download it today from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store.