A Casper man accused of murdering his father in their home is withdrawing his "reason of mental insanity" defense, as his trial began Monday.

Vincent Hayes pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder by reason of mental illness earlier this year, but the defense indicated it intends to withdraw the latter portion of his plea, court filings show.

Hayes appeared in front of Judge Catherine Wilking in Natrona County District Court Monday morning. He continuously scanned over the courtroom while over four dozen people took part in the jury selection process.

Despite Hayes' change of plea, the defense "still intends to call the state hospital doctor in its case," court filings state. But the prosecution is moving to limit or remove discussion of mental health from the trial.

"...Wyoming does not recognize the defense of diminished capacity, as it relates to general intent crimes such as the crime currently charged," court filings state.

Hayes is facing 20 years to life in prison if convicted. He is being represented by public defender Kurt Infanger.

On Nov. 12, 2021, a shooting was reported at a home on the 4700 block of East 12th Street, the affidavit in his case states. When officers arrived, they found a man dead inside.

Hayes is suspected of shooting his father, William Johnson, after they got into a heated argument, the affidavit states.

Johnson and Hayes were allegedly arguing over Johnson's opinions about people with "non-traditional" lifestyles and people of color, the affidavit states. His father allegedly made derogatory remarks about Hayes' girlfriend.

Both men retrieved handguns and started waving them at each other in the living room. Hayes then allegedly shot Johnson "several times" while he was sitting in a recliner.

In an interview with investigators, Hayes allegedly stated he was not aware of the shooting until early the next morning, when he woke up and went upstairs to find Johnson lying on the floor with a plastic bag over his head and a missing shoe, the affidavit states.

He allegedly told police that an alternate personality, "Reno" was in control at the time of the shooting, and "Reno" was allegedly acting in self-defense, the affidavit in his case states.

It is unclear how this will play into the trial now that the defense intends to drop the mental health defense, which has been a prominent angle of the case throughout all previous proceedings.

Hayes reportedly told police his father was abusive towards him and his mother, and the abuse had been "constant" in his childhood, the interview citied in his court filing states.

He is suspected of hiding the gun downstairs and covering his father's head so his mother wouldn't see him, the affidavit states. He allegedly began to clean up the scene and move the body, but his mother stopped him and called police.

Your news on your smartphone Your story lives in Wyoming, and our new mobile app is designed to make sure you don’t miss breaking news, the latest scores, the weather forecast and more. From easy navigation with the swipe of a finger to personalized content based on your preferences to customized text sizes, the Star-Tribune app is built for you and your life. Don’t have the app? Download it today from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store.