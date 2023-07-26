An individual that climbed unrestrained up a waterfall at Rotary Park had to be rescued Tuesday afternoon, Casper Fire- EMS announced.

The person fell and was stuck on the shelf in the middle of the falls at about 3 p.m., the statement said. Casper Fire Department and Natrona County Fire District were then dispatched for a traumatic injury.

Officials were sent up the trail "to make access from the top" while other units went to the base of the falls to make contact with the individual and establish a command post, the statement said.

"Access to the individual was made rapidly..." the statement said.

Rescuers confirmed the person had broken his or her leg due to the fall.

Two other individuals were found uninjured, but stuck, at the same location, the statement said.

Authorities used technical rescue techniques to access, package and lower the injured individual to the base of the falls without incident, the statement said. The unidentified person was transferred to the Banner Wyoming Medical Center ambulance for further evaluation.

Afterwards, the other two individuals were lowered to safety using the same techniques.

Members of the public are reminded that "climbing unrestrained around the falls is extremely dangerous and should be avoided," the statement said.

Proper safety gear and techniques are "a must," and one should consult with an experienced professional and gauge personal levels of experience before attempting such activities.

