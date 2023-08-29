Officials are searching for a 57-year-old man wanted for felony escape from the Casper Reentry Center, the Natrona County Sheriff's Office announced.

Roger Johnson is described as being 6 feet 4 inches tall and weighing 290 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair, the statement released Monday states.

Johnson checked out at 1:15 p.m. Friday "and told CRC staff he was going to try and gain employment," the statement said.

He didn't return by 5 p.m. and was reported as an escapee by 9:15 p.m.

He was sentenced for felony possession of a controlled substance, the statement said.

There were no updates about Johnson's whereabouts as of Tuesday morning.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 307-235-9282. Information can also be reported anonymously through crime-stoppers.com.

The sheriff's office does not have any operational control of the Casper Reentry Center, but if crimes are committed at or from it, the legal jurisdiction falls within Natrona County, the statement said.

