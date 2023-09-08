An armed suspect barricaded themselves inside a home Friday afternoon on the corner of South Wisconsin Avenue and East 12th Street, officials said.
The surrounding roads — 12th and Beverly streets to 12th Street and Country Club Road — were closed by about noon.
Casper officers with long guns could be seen by a Star-Tribune reporter. The Natrona County Sheriff's Office, the Wyoming Highway Patrol and Mills police also responded to the scene. There were at least a dozen cruisers and a K-9.
After an over hour-long standoff, the man could be seen exiting the home, dropping to his knees and being put in handcuffs. He was apprehended before 2 p.m.
"The suspect has been peacefully taken into custody," the Natrona County Sheriff's Office later said in a statement. "Roads are reopening and the scene is being cleared."
People are also reading…
Casper Classical Academy and Natrona County School District's Student Support Services building were on a precautionary lockout shortly before 1 p.m. "due to a law enforcement situation within the neighborhood," spokesperson Tanya Southerland said in a statement.
Normal operations are occurring within the building, Southerland said.