A Casper man suspected of using the U.S. Postal Service to obtain packages filled with methamphetamine, which is believed to have been meant for a family member to sell, has reached a plea agreement with prosecutors.

Tyler Christian Sims is scheduled to appear before United States Magistrate Judge Scott Skavdahl in Casper on July 21 for his change of plea hearing, federal court filings show.

Last month, Sims pleaded not guilty to attempted possession with intent to distribute meth and conspiracy to distribute, the filing states. He was facing up to 40 years in prison and a $2 million fine.

The proposed plea deal has not been made public, and Sim’s attorney Peter Craig Silva declined to comment on the details of the agreement.

In November, a white Priority Mail Express flat rate envelope was sent from Tucson, Arizona and was scheduled to be delivered to a southeast Casper apartment complex, the complaint states. It was a 2-pound, 6-ounce package that cost about $30 to ship.

After a judge approved a search warrant for the package, investigators found almost a half-pound of meth inside, the complaint states.

Agents received the initial tip from a confidential informant, who was transporting meth from Denver to Casper for sale, the complaint states. The source believed Sims planned to provide the meth to a relative for her to sell.

An undercover postal inspector arrived to the address with the package in hand. He knocked on the front door of the apartment several times, but no one answered.

As he started to walk away, Sims allegedly approached the man, stating he was expecting that package, the complaint states.

“Sims then showed me that he had the USPS tracking number ... on his cellular phone,” the complaint states.

The postal inspector told him the package could only be delivered to a resident of that address or the individual named on the label, the complaint states.

Then, Sims allegedly asked a person in one of the other apartments to provide him with a key.

He unlocked the door, entered the apartment and received the package, the complaint states.

Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation agents arrested Sims when he left the apartment, as the package was in his possession. He was held in Natrona County Detention Center.

A second package arrived with an additional half-pound of meth a few days later, and it was sent from the same address in Arizona to the same place in Casper, the complaint states.

“I know through my training and experience, that possession of this weight is typically not possessed by individual drug users but is possessed by those distributing methamphetamine,” the postal inspector said in the complaint.

In the meantime, Sims checked out a tablet in the Natrona County Detention Center to communicate with people outside of the jail, the complaint states. Officials were monitoring those messages.

“I should have known, the f***ing mailman was hand delivering it to the door ... do you know why my s*** got flagged, suspicious, because of the weight,” Sims allegedly wrote in his messages.

Sims’ Cash App information, a financial platform used to send and receive payments, was obtained by officials, the complaint states. He is accused of sending money multiple times to a Tucson resident, who has former ties to Casper.

The payment dates aligned with the scheduled deliveries, which contained the shipment of drugs, the complaint states.

Your news on your smartphone Your story lives in Wyoming, and our new mobile app is designed to make sure you don’t miss breaking news, the latest scores, the weather forecast and more. From easy navigation with the swipe of a finger to personalized content based on your preferences to customized text sizes, the Star-Tribune app is built for you and your life. Don’t have the app? Download it today from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store.