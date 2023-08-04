A Casper man suspected of murdering his father in their home is heading to trial next week after his mental health evaluation caused delays.

No plea agreement was made with Vincent Hayes as of Friday, and the "trial will be Monday," said Natrona County District Attorney Dan Itzen.

Hayes' trial was originally scheduled to start in April, but it was postponed pending mental health reports. He pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder by reason of mental illness earlier this year.

He is facing 20 years to life in prison if convicted.

When officers arrived at a home on the 4700 block of East 12th Street on Nov. 12, 2021, they found a man dead inside, the affidavit in his case states. Hayes is accused of shooting his father, William Johnson, several times after they got into an argument over dinner.

He allegedly told police that an alternate personality was in control at the time of the shooting, and he had reportedly been diagnosed with a rare trauma-induced condition – dissociative identity disorder, the affidavit states.

The disorder, which has a controversial reputation in criminal justice and psychiatry communities, was previously known as "multiple personality disorder."

It's described as one person having two or more distinct personalities, which present themselves at different times, according to Psychology Today.

In an interview with police, Hayes' mother said he had one personality, named "Reno," that was more aggressive and argumentative.

She said "Reno" was in control when the shooting took place, the affidavit states.

Johnson and Hayes were arguing over Johnson's opinions about people with "non-traditional" lifestyles and people of color, Hayes' mother said in an interview with police, according to the affidavit.

His father allegedly made derogatory remarks about Hayes' girlfriend. Both men retrieved handguns and started waving them at each other in the living room, the affidavit states.

Police say Hayes told them "Reno" does things that he is unaware of, but "Reno" can communicate with him through his thoughts to relay things he has done afterwards, the affidavit states.

Hayes told investigators that his father said, "It would be better, if I just killed Reno," and loaded a gun, the affidavit states.

So, "Reno" allegedly acted in self-defense.

The trial is slated to take five days.

