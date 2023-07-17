A second 16-year-old male was arrested in connection to two separate but related shootings – one at Fairgrounds Road on July 11 and the other on Bighorn Road on July 13, the Natrona County Sheriff’s Office announced Monday.

On Thursday, the Casper Police Department arrested a 16-year-old male and transported him to the Natrona County Detention Center, the statement said.

He is being charged as an adult with three counts of aggravated assault, one count of felony property damage and one count of witness intimidation for shootings that occurred Tuesday and Thursday.

Over the weekend, investigators identified a second 16-year-old male suspect involved in the shooting incidents, the statement said. He was arrested Saturday evening without incident.

He is being charged as an adult with conspiracy to commit aggravated assault, conspiracy to commit witness intimidation and accessory after the fact, the statement said.

Neither of the boys’ names have been released to the public.

The first incident happened around 10:20 p.m. Tuesday night near the Central Wyoming Fairgrounds, authorities said.

Law enforcement responded to a report of a group of juveniles and young adults arguing and creating a disturbance, the statement said.

“While law enforcement was responding reporting parties told dispatch that they heard what they believe to be a single gun shot and that there was one adult female with an apparent gunshot wound to the lower leg,” the statement reads.

The woman was sent to the hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries and was later released, the statement said.

Two days later, the Casper Police Department responded to a report of shots fired on the 3500 block of Bighorn Road at about 5:30 p.m., the statement said.

“Reporting parties stated that they heard what they believed to be approximately 10 gunshots,” the release states.

When officers arrived, they determined that an occupied home was hit by 10 bullets, but none of the people inside were injured, the statement said.

The Natrona County Sheriff’s Office and the Casper Police Department determined the two shootings were related and identified the 16-year-old male as a suspect. Now, a second juvenile suspect has been identified.

Officials believe that the incidents are isolated, and there is no ongoing threat to community members, the statement said.

The disputes are believed to be “between two groups,” the statement said.

No additional information was immediately available Monday morning.

