Late Tuesday night the Natrona County Sheriff's Office responded to a disturbance near the fairgrounds. One person was sent to Banner Wyoming Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries, the sheriff's office said in a Facebook post near midnight.

The incident occurred south of the Fairgrounds Road and Fairside Road intersection.

"Additional information received by dispatch stated that witnesses heard what they believed was the discharge of a firearm," the statement said.

The incident is under active investigation and the sheriff's office is asking anyone who may have information about the incident to reach out to 307-235-9282 or make an anonymous report at crime-stoppers.com or 307-577-8477.

Fairgrounds Road was reopened as of 9 a.m. Wednesday, the sheriff's office said. Additional information will be released when it becomes available.