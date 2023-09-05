Firefighters contained a one-eighth-acre wildland fire Friday near Fort. Caspar Academy, and no injuries were reported.

Casper Fire-EMS was dispatched to 4100 W. 38th St. for a report of a wildland fire adjacent to the school, the department announced.

Officials arrived on scene shortly before 5 p.m., Casper Fire-EMS said in a statement. They found grass and natural vegetation on fire in a drainage to the east of the school.

Firefighters quickly attacked it using all-terrain brush trucks, which prevented further spread of the blaze, the statement said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Residents and visitors are reminded to take proactive measures to prevent wildland fires, even during the early autumn months, the statement said.

This fire proves that the possibility of wildland fires is still very possible "despite the relatively 'green' appearance of grass and trees in and around Casper," the statement said.

For those with property or homes near interface areas, trim vegetation to less than four inches tall and clean gutters of dead leaves and branches, the statement said.

Maintain awareness of the weather, and adhere to all posted burn regulations, the statement said.

