CHEYENNE — A woman suspected of setting fire to a Casper abortion clinic last year pleaded not guilty Friday to a federal arson charge.

Lorna Green, 22, appeared before United States Magistrate Judge Kelly H. Rankin for her arraignment. She is charged with trying to burn down Wellspring Health Access abortion clinic in central Casper, which was under construction and weeks away from opening at the time.

Green wore a floor-length dress covered in a bright blue and yellow pattern resembling Vincent van Gogh's "Starry Night." She smiled at times during the hearing.

Her father, whom she currently lives with while free on bond, sat in the corner of the courtroom's front row. She looked back at him a few times before the hearing to make eye contact -- sometimes smiling and once with wide eyes. Before the proceeding, attorney Ryan Semerad, who is representing Green, chatted with her about what classes she's taking at Casper College.

Once the hearing started, Rankin asked Green if she understood the charges she was facing and the potential prison sentence of five to 20 years if she's found guilty.

She answered yes. She only spoke with one-word answers throughout the proceeding.

Authorities learned of the fire while responding to a burglary report at 3:30 a.m. on May 25, 2022, at Wellspring Health Access. Officers noticed smoke pouring from the northeast corner of the building, which sits along East Second Street in the central part of the city.

Firefighters were able to quickly extinguish the blaze, but the building sustained significant damage. The fire engulfed an entire room and spread down a hallway to the others; florescent lights melted and fell the floor, the federal complaint in Green's case states.

Police soon released photographs and video footage that showed a woman wearing a hoodie and face mask to conceal most of her head bringing a gas can into the clinic. Investigators say she was inside for 15 minutes.

“Through witness accounts and video surveillance, investigators identified a suspect who had gained entry by breaking a window, pouring gas in the facility, then leaving just prior to the reporting party calling in suspicious activity,” Casper police said in a statement at the time.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms offered a reward for information that led to the woman's arrest. Almost 10 months passed, and no suspects were identified despite the photos and video of the suspect.

In March, the reward was raised to $15,000 with the help of an anonymous donor. Authorities received more tips about the arsonist's identity.

Four of the 12 tipsters identified Green as the suspect, which led to the charges, the U.S. Attorney's office statement said.

A detective performed a comparative analysis of Green with the security footage.

“The similarities are readily apparent, including: the wide widow’s peak with deep hair recession, and the hair can be seen to be combed or lie in the same direction; the suspect’s eyes are relatively wide-set, and this appears consistent also for Green; both Green and the suspect have similarly dome-shaped foreheads,” the official complaint says.

Green spoke with authorities for the first time on March 21 after they searched her family home in Casper, the federal complaint filed in her case states. She admitted she was the person in the security footage.

She told investigators she was opposed to abortions and knew the clinic was going to offer them, the complaint states.

“Green stated she did not like abortion and was having nightmares which she attributed to her anxiety about the abortion clinic, so she decided to burn the building,” the complaint says.

She was living in Laramie at the time, the federal complaint states. She bought gas cans at the local Walmart and drove to Casper that night with the alleged intention of setting the building on fire.

Green drove straight to Laramie afterwards, the complaint states. She arrived around dawn. Green told investigators she tossed the pants she was wearing but kept her dark hoodie and pink shirt, which she had to wash repeatedly to rid of the smell of gasoline. She also took one of the two gas cans with her.

Green was jailed for a time after her arrest, but released a week later on a $10,000 bond that didn't require her to put up any money. She currently lives at her parent's Casper home, works for DoorDash and attends college part-time.

Her jury trial is currently scheduled for July 24.