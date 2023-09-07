Over a year after Casper police responded to a report of a dead 366-day old boy, the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation brought charges against the mother.

Elizabeth Sterkel is charged with one count of child endangerment and one count of criminally negligent homicide, court filings show.

Sterkel is facing up to six years in prison, if found guilty.

On the evening of May 18, 2022, Casper police responded a report of a deceased toddler, the affidavit states.

There were no obvious signs of trauma on the child, the affidavit states. A search warrant was issued for the Casper home, and Sterkel was interviewed.

During the search, officers found several items of drug paraphernalia that appeared to be used in the consumption of meth, the affidavit states.

Many items were sent to the Wyoming State Crime Lab for testing, the affidavit states. Among those was two baby bottles.

“One of these bottles was tested by the Wyoming State Laboratory, and was shown to contain amounts of Methamphetamine,” the affidavit states.

Sterkel allegedly admitted to using meth around her child while he was present in the residence, the affidavit states.

An autopsy was conducted on the child’s remains, the affidavit states. There was fentanyl and meth found in the blood samples.

“The autopsy showed that [the child] had been exposed to the Fentanyl well before he was found to be deceased,” the affidavit states. “It is believed [he] died within 1/2 to 1 hour after his exposure to the fentanyl.”

Afterwards, the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation was made aware of this incident as well as the other parties who were present the night the child was exposed to fentanyl, the affidavit states.

“Two of these parties were found to be related to an investigation connected to a large-scale drug distributor of both fentanyl and methamphetamine,” the affidavit states.

One of them allegedly handled blue fentanyl pills before being allowed to make a bottle for the child and putting him down for bed, the affidavit states. The mother allegedly also consumed meth on the night of her son’s death.

Sterkel’s jury trial is scheduled to start Oct. 30.