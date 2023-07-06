The state's highest court ruled Wednesday that Wyomingites cannot recover emotional damages for the death of a pet — a case on appeal, which was argued in Wheeler Concert Hall at Casper College in April.

Despite pets being considered property under the law, a Casper family argued "some animals, because of this emotional attachment to some owners, should fall into a property-plus category," the ruling states. People can't make emotional damage claims for property, as things stand.

“I’m reluctant to go down this road with you, but if dogs aren’t property, what are they?” Justice Keith G. Kautz said in April.

In 2014, the Cardenas' family let all three of their St. Bernard dogs Brooklyn, Barkley and Jax outside to run near their home, which was situated in the foothills of Casper Mountain next to large tracts of state land, the ruling states. The dogs frequently ran unleashed, and they would always return home before dark.

But on one occasion, Brooklyn didn't come back.

The Cardenas' family frantically searched for him with the help of the other two dogs, the ruling states.

During the search, Jax and Barkley got caught in hidden snares set by a neighboring trapper Sigiel Swanson, the ruling states. Both dogs died in the arms of their family, and Brooklyn was also found dead in another of Swanson's traps shortly after.

Two members of the Cardenas' family sustained minor injuries while trying to free their dogs.

The family sued Swanson for his alleged "negligence, willful and wanton misconduct, violation of statutes, infliction of emotional distress" and civil rights violations, the rulings states.

Swanson filed a motion to dismiss the lawsuit, the rulings states. The district court found that Swanson did not consciously or recklessly set those snares, so the family was not entitled to emotional damages.

The Cardenas' family appealed this decision, arguing they suffered emotional damages from watching their dogs die because of Swanson's alleged negligence, and they were injured too, the ruling states.

They proposed that the Wyoming Supreme Court draw a distinction between animate and inanimate personal property, which would allow people to recover emotional distress damages when an animate property is harmed.

Most jurisdictions do not allow people to recover damages for the loss of a pet, and even in the ones that do, there are very limited circumstances in which a pet was killed intentionally or with malice, the ruling states.

The state's highest court ultimately decided against making Wyoming one of the jurisdictions that allows for limited circumstances when a property is alive, as "this is an argument best made to the legislature," the ruling states.

"[W]e decline to expand the reach of emotional damages to property inanimate or animate."