Despite a tumultuous year, Casper's Chapman Hospice home reopens

In the summer of 2019, Central Wyoming Hospice & Transitions Executive Director Kilty Brown had a heartbreaking decision to make.
The facility only had one room available, but three families were interested in it. There was the family looking for a facility for their grandmother — who wasn’t getting the care she needed — a young couple with a baby who only had a few days to live due to a congenital disorder and an elderly woman suffering from neglect and abuse in the home.
Brown and her staff were left wondering: Who gets the last remaining room at the end of life?
“There really is no right or wrong answer,” she said.
Still, she realized something needed to change.
That change came on Wednesday when the Central Wyoming Hospice & Transitions reopened the Chapman Hospice Home this time with the intent on being sustainable for the future.
The Chapman home — which initially opened in 1996 and closed in 2016 — is the second in-patient facility at Central Wyoming Hospice & Transitions, following the Kloefkorn Hospice Home.
According to Brown, the financial cost of running a hospice home in the U.S. can be exorbitant. After changes in the Medicare payment system, the Chapman Hospice Home found itself in financial straits and was forced to close.
However, over the last five years, the demand for hospice services in the community has increased. The amount of patients has doubled and the number of volunteers has tripled. Despite the number of hospice facilities closing all over the nation, including one in Gillette and another in Laramie, according to Brown.
“We recognize that while the government might think that everybody needs to be in their own home, it’s not always practical in Wyoming,” Brown said. “We have ranchers who live out in Wright, and you can’t get a nurse out there really fast in wintertime. You also have 80-year-olds who don’t have any families and nobody to care for them. So who cares from, you know, when they have cancer, and they’re in their last days. And so we really see a need with that. In the last year especially. (considering) the pandemic, we have had a huge demand for rooms in hospice facilities.
The plan to reopen the Chapman Hospice Home started 18-months ago before anyone had heard of COVID-19. But by March, Brown and her staff watched in horror as the coronavirus tore through nursing homes and long-term care facilities in Washington and New York.
Brown and her staff took a hard pause and asked themselves, was this the right time to open a facility? After soul-searching, they looked to Central Wyoming Hospice & Transitions’ core values: Every person should die with dignity, regardless of diagnosis.
While Brown and her staff were anxious, they didn’t want to be like some other long-term care facilities, scared of taking in patients suffering from COVID-19.
Being proactive was the only way forward. Brown started hiring and training staff early on in the process. She stocked personal protective equipment and has kept in contact with Banner Health, the owner of Wyoming Medical Center since October.
“When you recognize who’s most at risk for getting severe diseases and dying, it’s the elderly and those with underlying conditions,” she said. “So you’ve just named every single patient I take care of.
“It’s also knowing that if somebody walked into my facility and had the coronavirus and didn’t know, I have the potential of losing every single one of my patients. And while you know most of them have a terminal diagnosis, I want them to spend the most time with their family, and I don’t want to shorten that. So we’ve had to be hyper diligent in terms of infection control and PPE.”
Within the hospice community, about 30 patients have gotten COVID-19. While it’s been heartbreaking to watch, it’s also been incredibly rewarding to give patients and families the care and dignity at the end of life, she stated.
According to Brown, part of dying with dignity means allowing families to say goodbye to their loved ones. So her team looked at out-of-state facilities and how they handled visits at the end of life.
Besides regular training sessions wearing personal protective equipment, Brown and her staff implemented an isolation room with an HVAC system separate from the rest of the facility.
Still, the past year has been hard for Brown and her staff. In November, she recalled asking herself: “’How do we be a good partner for our neighborhood hospital? How do we provide end of life care so (the hospital) can keep beds open for patients?’”
But when she looks back 18 months ago to when a group of community stakeholders, staff, board members, families and patients got together to plan the reopening of the Chapman home, she’s able to rejoice in knowing that they came together to find a response for the community with a tranquil home that’s financially sound for the future.
“I’m really proud of the staff and what they’ve been able to accomplish here,” she said.