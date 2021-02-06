Despite a tumultuous year, Casper's Chapman Hospice home reopens

However, over the last five years, the demand for hospice services in the community has increased. The amount of patients has doubled and the number of volunteers has tripled. Despite the number of hospice facilities closing all over the nation, including one in Gillette and another in Laramie, according to Brown.

“We recognize that while the government might think that everybody needs to be in their own home, it’s not always practical in Wyoming,” Brown said. “We have ranchers who live out in Wright, and you can’t get a nurse out there really fast in wintertime. You also have 80-year-olds who don’t have any families and nobody to care for them. So who cares from, you know, when they have cancer, and they’re in their last days. And so we really see a need with that. In the last year especially. (considering) the pandemic, we have had a huge demand for rooms in hospice facilities.