Despite moving out of Mike Lansing Field, Casper Horseheads expect to return in 2021

Chuck Heeman wants to make sure baseball fans in Casper know the Casper Horseheads will return for the 2021 season. Despite having to cancel their 2020 Expedition League season on June 4 because of the coronavirus pandemic and being forced out of Mike Lansing Field — its home stadium since 2018 — earlier this week, the Horseheads owner said the team will be back on the field next year.

“I didn’t want people to get the feeling that we were folding up and going away because that’s not the case,” he said. “Given the history of (minor league) sports in Casper that’s the first thing people are going to think.”

Heeman was commenting on the fact the Horseheads were forced to remove all of their equipment and supplies from Mike Lansing Field after the Casper American Legion Baseball organization brought legal action against the team. The local American Legion not only forced the Horseheads to vacate the ballpark but announced it was keeping the $7,500 the team paid to the Casper Oilers — the city’s American Legion team — for use of Mike Lansing Field in April.