1,072 Natrona County School District students and staff in quarantine

The number of students and staff in Natrona County schools who are in quarantine has jumped significantly, numbers released Friday by the Natrona County School District show.

The district’s latest report shows 921 students and 151 staff — or roughly 7% of the district — are in quarantine. Those numbers reflect a two-week period.

Last week’s report, which only included one week’s worth of data, showed 384 students and 74 staff in quarantine.

The new, higher number of quarantines does not come as a surprise. Wyoming is in the midst of a prolonged spike in cases that began in mid-September. The spike, which led to a rise in hospitalizations and deaths, prompted a majority of Wyoming counties, including Natrona County, to adopt mask ordinances.

The district reported 66 positive cases of COVID-19 among students and staff in the past week. More than half of those cases were among students and staff at the district’s two largest facilities: Kelly Walsh and Natrona County high schools.

Last week, there were 77 positive cases.