A series of false active shooter reports rippled across Wyoming schools Monday morning, triggering law enforcement from across the state to respond to the suspicious calls.

Hoax calls were reported in Casper, Cheyenne, Gillette, Rock Springs, Buffalo, Sheridan, Cody, Rawlins, Star Valley, Cokeville, Newcastle and Crook County.

The Sheridan Police Department received a call around 8:55 a.m. that seven students had been shot at Sheridan High School, according to a press release. In Cheyenne, the police department received a report of an active shooter in the first-floor bathroom of South High School at 8:15 a.m.

Other police departments and districts reported similar calls that said active shooters were in school buildings. The majority came within an hour window between approximately 8 a.m. and 9 a.m.

While local law enforcement responded with urgency, the calls were suspicious from the beginning.

The Cheyenne Police Department said in a statement that the report about South High School came from a different area code. The caller to the Sheridan Police Department had an untraceable phone number and a foreign accent, the department said in a press release.

“From the onset, there appeared to be indications that the originating report was unfounded and that the report was consistent with similar hoax situations that have been occurring nationwide,” the Casper Police Department and Natrona County School District said in a joint release.

Major response

The calls put law enforcement in a bind. They needed to respond quickly, but they would also be doing what the caller wanted, giving some credibility to baseless fears.

“We don’t want to give any extra attention to false calls, but also student safety is our number one concern in these situations,” said Amber Freestone, spokesperson for the Casper Police Department. “We will respond with urgency every time.”

The law enforcement resources dispatched to an active shooter call are extensive: The Casper Police Department, Natrona County Sheriff’s Office, Mills Police Department, Casper Fire and EMS Department and Banner Health all reported to the Natrona County High School, the school district there reported.

The Sheridan Police Department will always react quickly to situations where students are involved no matter its skepticism about the information, said Capt. Tom Ringley, a spokesperson for the department.

“We don’t wait until the end of the call to deploy units to the school,” Ringley said. “As soon as we think there might be a threat, we deploy.”

Alongside local law enforcement, the Wyoming Office of Homeland Security received calls from emergency managers across the state about the incidents.

The office was passing along that information to the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation and the agency’s Information and Analysis Team, said Ashley Paulsrud, a spokesperson for the Office of Homeland Security.

With a dozen communities targeted across Wyoming, any investigation will likely come from state or federal law enforcement.

Ringley said the Sheridan Police Department would work with other agencies with more resources on any attempt to track the caller or callers.

Vikki Migoya, a spokesperson for the FBI’s Denver office, said the agency was aware of the sweeping threats and would collaborate with Wyoming law enforcement.

“While we have no information at this time to indicate a specific and credible threat, we continue to work with our local, state, and federal law enforcement partners to gather, share, and act upon threat information as it comes to our attention,” Migoya said.

Broad response

Natrona County High School went on lockdown briefly Monday morning due to a “potential safety concern,” officials announced.

The Casper Public Safety Communications Center received a 911 call at 8:23 a.m. about an active shooter at the high school and within two minutes it went into lockdown, the district said.

Local law enforcement reacted and swept the building while students and staff stayed locked in their classrooms. After clearing the campus and finding no threat, the Casper Police Department lifted the lockdown at 8:55 a.m.

“There is NO verification of an active shooter on campus,” the district said in a statement. “...Again, there was no verified active shooter on campus.”

The school remained on heightened awareness before closing early due to hazardous road conditions and mounting snow in Natrona County.

In Cheyenne, Johnson Junior High School was also placed on lockdown as police responded to a report of an active shooter at South High School. Goins Elementary, Rossman Elementary and Triumph High School went into secure perimeter protocol out of caution, Laramie County School District 1 officials said in a message to families.

Cheyenne Police Department cleared South High School by 9 a.m., the department said in a statement. The threat was also a hoax.

Rock Springs High School went under lockdown after reports of an active shooter were made around 8:30 a.m., Sweetwater County School District No. 1 said in a statement.

All other district schools and the central administration building went into secure protocol, with no one entering or leaving the buildings.

The Rock Springs Police Department asked everyone to stay away from the high school, “so that law enforcement can do their job, and we can keep people safe,” the district said in statement.

By 9:55 a.m. the Rock Springs Police Department had released all of Sweetwater County School District No. 1 from secure hold after it found that the threat was not credible.

A false school shooter report also prompted lockdowns at Crook County schools in northeast Wyoming.

“Some Crook County Schools went on lockdown as a precaution until it could be confirmed that our reports were hoax calls,” the Crook County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement. “These ‘swatting’ calls have been reported nationwide and several Wyoming agencies received the same calls this morning.”

Similar incidents

The fake calls have been occurring across the Rocky Mountain region and followed similar patterns to those in other nearby states.

In February, at least a dozen Colorado school districts across the state went into lockdown after a series of anonymous phone calls warned of attacks on public schools, according to Reuters.

Last week several schools in Utah were also the victims of hoax calls about school violence.

“It’s just something that’s going around and unfortunately we were the victims of it today,” said Alex Farkas, a spokesperson for the Cheyenne Police Department.

Superintendent of Public Instruction Megan Degenfelder issued a statement Monday afternoon condemning the widespread fake calls.

“These abhorrent incidents underscore the fact that school safety and security is always a critical matter,” she said. “The WDE has done a lot over the years working with school districts and law enforcement on best practices related to school safety and security. We will redouble our efforts going forward with a strategic focus on enhancing the capacity of our districts to respond to these types of incidents and keep our students and school staff safe.”

On Twitter, Gov. Mark Gordon thanked law enforcement and school district staff across the state for their responses.

“These incidents are traumatic for students and staff and endanger communities by utilizing law enforcement resources that may be needed elsewhere,” Gordon said. “I thank members of local law enforcement and school district personnel for their quick and professional response to these reports.”

Though the calls Monday were a hoax, Freestone said they were an example of why the Casper Police Department continually drills for active shooter situations.

“We are in a constant state of readiness,” she said.

